Sassa R350 grant: How to change your SRD phone number

Ensure smooth communication and access to your SRD grant

Keep your SRD contact information up to date. Picture: Gallo Images

As a beneficiary of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, ensuring that your contact information is up-to-date is crucial.

The SRD grant is temporary financial assistance for individuals who lost their income or were unable to find employment due to the pandemic.

The grant prioritizes individuals who do not receive other social grants or UIF benefits.

Keeping your SRD contact information up to date helps you stay informed about any changes or updates related to your grant.

ALSO READ: How to create a stylish TV wall wood panel: A step-by-step guide

How to change your SRD phone number – Step-by-step guide

Visit the Official SRD Website: Navigate to srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/contact. Follow the prompts – enter your ID Number and Application ID for verification processes. If you have forgotten you Application ID, go to check the status of your application and enter your details. This will show you your grant information, including the application ID. Write down this application ID on your computer, phone or notepad for future references. Type in your new phone number and a reason for changing your number. Verify the change with the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your new phone number. After submission, your new contact details will be processed. This means that SASSA will update their records with your new phone number, ensuring that you keep receiving essential messages from SASSA about any news or updates related to the SRD grant.

Alternatively, you can visit any nearby SASSA office for assistance in updating your phone numbers.

Upon arrival, you will be asked to complete the necessary forms to update your information for the SRD application. Ensure to carry your ID for verification.

SASSA staff will then guide you through the process and address any concerns you may have.

NOW READ: WATCH: How to make your own planter box for vegetables or flowers