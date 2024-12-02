KwaZulu-Natal’s seawater quality failing SA

Slowly but surely, our politicians and bureaucrats are strangling the goose which lays the golden eggs.

Ag pleez, Deddy

Won’t you take us down to Durban?

It’s only eight hours

In the Chevrolet

Singer Jeremy Taylor’s classic ’60s South African hit sums up the allure of the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Simple, family fun – not nearly as pretentious, or expensive (or as chilly) as the Cape.

The province could be – should be – one of this country’s tourism jewels. So, how is it, then, that so many beaches in the province have been stripped of their Blue Flag status?

The award recognises top water quality – but lately many beaches have been failing because their surf contains all sorts of pollutants, including faecal matter.

The latest to lose its ranking is one of Ballito’s prime beaches, Willard Beach. That’s not good as the end-of-year tourism influx is about to get under way.

While there have been natural problems, like rain and floods, much of the reason KwaZulu-Natal’s beaches are getting fouled is because of human incompetence and corruption.

