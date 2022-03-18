Huawei launches flagship P50 Pro and foldable smartphone in South Africa

Cheryl Kahla

Huawei launched its P50 Pro flagship smartphone and its flip phone edition – the P50 Pro Pocket – in South Africa on Thursday evening.

The P50 Pro Pocket is Huawei’s first locally-available horizontally folding smartphone and boasts an interest between technological aesthetics and smart photography.

The P50 Pro comes with a price tag of R19,999 while the Pocket will cost you R28,999.

Pre-orders open on 22 March, and sales from 1 April.

Huawei P50 Pocket

Innovative tech to put privacy first

Setting the P50 Pocket apart is Huawei’s own new-generation Multi-Dimensional Hinge to ensure a seamless fold and a smooth screen.

The Pocket device also supports Super Privacy mode for maximum peace of mind.

When the device is folded, the smartphone automatically disables the cameras, microphone and location.

Photo: Supplied

The three most vulnerable aspects of any phone are then re-enabled when the phone is unfolded.

To stay in touch, notifications are delivered to the small cover screen, even when the phone is folded.

Taking selfies with the main camera

Thanks to the fold, you’ll be able to take your best-looking selfies with the Pro 50 Pocket’s main 40MP True-Chroma camera.

Meanwhile, the rear camera portrait selfie algorithms boost low-light performance and preserve details and skin textures.

Photo: Supplied

The main camera also consists of a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 32MP ultra-spectrum camera, a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor and an ultra-spectrum illuminator.

Huawei P50 Pro

Power under the hood

Leading the industry once again is the P50 Pro device, which its state-of-the-art camera, cutting-edge technology, True-Chroma Image Engine and XD Optics.

The P50 Pro is equipped with Huawei’s premium Kirin 9000 chip and features a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,700 x 1,228 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Photo: Supplied

It runs on EMUI 12, which means your user experience will be smooth, safe and reliable regardless of whether you use the device for work, study, gaming, video editing or gaming.

As for its charging capabilities, the P50 Pro is equipped with a 4,360mAh battery; supports 66W SuperCharge and 50W Wireless SuperCharge.

In other words, when you’re out for the evening and your battery dies, you will just need a short 15-minute charge to replenish the battery.

Camera second to none

The P50 Pro’s True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera system is equipped with a powerful main camera matrix and a superzoom matrix to “provide lifelike imagery with extreme clarity and high dynamic range”.

Photo: Supplied

But wait, there’s more: It also comes with XD Optics and XD Fusion Pro Image Engine, for brighter, high-resolution images and greater detail.

The periscope zoom lens has a 100x zoom with a total zoom range of up to 200x when used in conjunction with the wide-angle and periscope lens.

The smartphone also supports 4K video recording from both the front and rear cameras.