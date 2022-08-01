Twitter tests new “Status” feature

Faizel Patel

Social media giant Twitter has rolled out a new Status feature for some users, the feature lets them assign one of several pre-written labels to their tweets.

The Verge reports a spokesperson for the company confirmed the limited test in a statement given to TechCrunch, while Twitter users have been sharing screenshots of the feature in action.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company is testing the feature that allows users to add a status topic from a predetermined list to their Tweets to provide more context for their followers.

“So, whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to.”

I don't know how twitter managed to release a more embarrassing and unusable feature than cotweets in the same month but here it is. these are all the statuses you can use. no custom statuses allowed pic.twitter.com/2BPwku1qi1— Takes Of Vesperia (@coolranchzaku) July 27, 2022

According to The Verge, the in-development feature was previously discovered in Twitter’s code by app researcher, Jane Manchun Wong.

At the time statuses could be posted to either a tweet, or an overall profile, but this latest test only appears to let users attach them to specific tweets.

There’s an “A thread” status that includes the Spool of Thread emoji, “Spoiler alert” with a Warning Sign emoji, or “AMA” with a microphone.

In theory, being able to put this information in a status should save users valuable characters in their tweets.

One of the biggest downfalls with status feature is the fact that they’re non-customizable which was a conscious decision from Twitter.

People would have been more receptive to the feature if they were able to make their own statuses

There’s no word on if, or even when, the status feature might get a wider rollout.

However, it is part of a growing list of in-development features at the social media network, which also include mixed-media tweets that could let you add both images and video to a single post, a downvote button, and the option to give awards to tweets.

