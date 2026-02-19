Social media is not a courtroom

From influencer backlash to the Bolt murder case, social media exposes how false identification causes irreversible harm.

What a busy week it has been for all things social media.

From the mass unfollowing of content creator Ndzudzeni Ratshilumela for mocking the differently abled, to use of social media in the pursuit and capture of the suspects in the Bolt robbery and premeditated murder case.

When wrong identities are republished, anxiety is created in the lives of those mistaken for the people who committed the crimes.

This highlighted that while social media is a great tool in combating crime, it is also a tool to taint reputations.

As soon as the reports hit social media sites, the share and retweet buttons were quickly hit and the captors had more attention than they had bargained for.

Law enforcement knew that the whole country was emotionally involved in the case.

While the multiple commentators may spread false narratives, they speak and the echoes travel a while.

We live in the digital age that is accessible to anyone with a smartphone and data. One can either become a media sensation for good deeds, or for notorious activities.

The list of social media darlings is endless… people we would never know or have heard of were it not for the share and like buttons on our timelines.

The very last thing anyone in the limelight wants is for social media to turn on them. Hell hath no fury like angry social media followers. Do not upset the followers or they will end your career in a series of tweets.

In real life, we all talk more than we should at times and when asked about it, we can deny it.

But with social media once it’s out there, it’s out there for eternity. That is the power of screenshots and shares…

People have lost their well-paying jobs because of unintelligent rhetoric made on social media.

Social media can break a career before it takes off… use it wisely.

In pursuit of justice, we must resist the urge to react impulsively or share information before conducting due diligence. Acting on unverified claims can cause irreversible harm.

When accusations spread unchecked, reputations are damaged, relationships are strained, and livelihoods can be destroyed.

Even if the truth later reveals the accused was innocent, the stain of public suspicion does not simply disappear. Fact checking safeguards justice.

We must remember that behind every name is a human being. If we fail to verify before we amplify, how will those wrongly identified ever truly restore their lives?

