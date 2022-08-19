Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

Faizel Patel

Apple has released patches to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.

AFP reports the tech giant warned of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” the Silicon Valley-based company said.

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices – the iPhones 6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the fifth generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

Apple Event

Meanwhile, Apple is set to hold its iPhone 14 event on 7 September and will unveil next-generation iPhones, Watch Series 8 and other products and services.

The company will reveal the new product in an online launch on that date, before it goes on sale around a week and a half later.

Some staff in Apple’s stores have been told to prepare for a release on 16 September, the same report claimed, which would fit with Apple’s usual schedule for releases.

The tech giant is set to release four iPhone 14 models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reports say the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology.

Yahoo Finance reports there could also be a new update for the AirPods Pro, and up to three new Apple Watches.

One of those could be the rumoured “Apple Watch Pro”, which would include a bigger display and a more rugged design.

