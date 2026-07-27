Callum Turner leads Apple TV+ ‘Neuromancer’ adaptation: Drake-backed series brings cyberpunk classic to screen

Callum Turner stars as hacker Henry Dorsett Case in Apple TV+'s eagerly awaited adaptation of William Gibson's 'Neuromancer'.

Apple TV+ has officially unveiled its highly anticipated adaptation of William Gibson’s groundbreaking novel Neuromancer at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with British actor Callum Turner starring as the lead in this landmark cyberpunk series.

The 10-episode drama, set to premiere on 22 January 2027, marks a major moment for fans of the 1984 Hugo, Nebula, and Philip K. Dick Award-winning novel that coined the term “cyberspace” and profoundly influenced modern science fiction, including The Matrix.

Callum Turner cast as iconic hacker, Case

Callum Turner, known for his roles in Masters of the Air and The Boys in the Boat, takes on the central role of Henry Dorsett Case, a damaged, elite hacker pulled into a dangerous world of digital espionage and high-stakes corporate heists. He is joined by Briana Middleton as Molly, the razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes.

The casting of Turner feels particularly fitting.

Callum Turner stars as hacker Henry Dorsett Case in Apple TV+’s eagerly awaited adaptation of William Gibson’s Neuromancer. The British actor, an avid reader who bonded with wife Dua Lipa over books, leads this groundbreaking cyberpunk series premiering 22 January 2027. Picture: Supplied

The actor is a well-known avid reader, and he and his wife, pop star Dua Lipa, famously connected over their shared love of literature. The pair met as strangers reading the same book – Hernán Díaz’s Trust – at a Los Angeles restaurant, bonding instantly when they realised they had both just finished the first chapter.

Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment attached to project

Adding significant star power behind the scenes, DreamCrew Entertainment – the production company co-founded by global music icon Drake – serves as one of the key executive producers on the series. Drake has actively promoted the project on social media, highlighting his involvement in bringing Gibson’s visionary world to television.

The series is a co-production involving Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content, and Apple Studios, with additional executive production from William Gibson himself, Skydance, and others. Graham Roland acts as showrunner, while J.D. Dillard directed the first three episodes. The impressive ensemble cast also includes Mark Strong, Clémence Poésy, and Peter Sarsgaard.

What to expect from the Neuromancer series

Footage teased at SDCC showcases a gritty, futuristic aesthetic complete with neural implants, cybernetic enhancements, and sprawling high-tech environments that aim to capture the novel’s seminal cyberpunk atmosphere. Filming began in Tokyo in early 2025, lending authentic flavour to the story’s international settings.

Gibson has expressed satisfaction with the adaptation, and early reactions from fans and figures like Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk (a noted admirer of the book) have been largely positive. Some debate the visual interpretation of this dense, influential text, though.