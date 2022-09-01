ETX Daily Up

Facebook users who hardly ever go on the social network anymore or who don’t want to share their vacation photos can permanently close their account at any time. And contrary to popular belief, it’s not that difficult to do.

Before closing your account for good, remember to download any multimedia content you want to keep. Because as soon as your account is deleted, you will lose your profile, as well as your photos and videos, your posts, etc.

This content will never be recovered, and you will not be able to use Facebook Messenger anymore. Note that an alternative exists if you simply want to temporarily deactivate your account.

How to deactivate or permanently delete your Facebook account

To do either of those things in the mobile application;

Go to ‘settings’ and ‘privacy,’ > ‘settings,’ ‘personal and account information,’ ‘account ownership’ and ‘control, delete or deactivate your Facebook account.’

There you can choose to delete the account or deactivate it. On the web version, you will find this option under Your Facebook Information.

Within 30 days, you can reverse your decision and cancel the deletion of your account should you wish. After that time, your account and all of your information will be permanently deleted.

