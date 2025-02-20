Malatsi takes action to lower smart devices and phone costs in SA

With flagship smartphones hitting top prices, South Africas have been waiting for interventions for more affordable smart devices

As mobile phone prices continue to soar, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has taken steps to accelerate access to more affordable smart devices and smartphones.

Malatsi first mentioned lowering the price of smart devices in October last year when he initiated bold plans to expand broadband connectivity across South Africa.

SA stuck

The country has been stuck in a rut due to limited internet connectivity in rural areas, digital skills, technology, and lower data prices.

Malatsi said the initiative had two parts: to lower regulatory hurdles to investment in cheap, reliable broadband.

“Second, we need to lower the price of the smart devices needed to use 4G and 5G data,” he said.

It seems Malatsi is now actioning that plan, which will be welcomed by South Africans.

High-level workshop

Malatsi’s spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, said the minister will host a high-level workshop in collaboration with the World Bank and GSMA, focused on accelerating access to affordable smart devices for all South Africans.

“The event, scheduled for 24 February 2025, will explore concrete strategies to lower costs, expand availability, and bridge the digital divide. While 92.1% of South African households own a mobile phone, only a fraction are internet-enabled, limiting digital participation.”

“Additionally, only 25.6% of households own a desktop or laptop, reinforcing barriers to digital inclusion. This workshop will bring together leaders from the telecommunications industry, financial institutions, and key stakeholders to develop practical, scalable solutions that will drive widespread access to smart devices,” Moloto said.

Digital access

Moloto said the government and the private sector must collaborate to expand digital access.

“Affordable smart devices are key to more than just connectivity. They unlock potential, drive economic growth, and empower South Africans. Together, we are building a future where no one is left behind.”

Tech in SA

At the Africa Tech Festival at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in November last year, Malatsi told The Citizen that South Africa is making progress in embracing artificial intelligence (AI), digital access, data prices and technology.

“The thing about affordable data prices is always going to be an ongoing thing. The most important thing is the cost of living determines the level of affordability. So, it’s not a time-bound thing; you can’t limit that to a time.”

Flagship smartphones

While Malatsi did not elaborate on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service, he said getting South Africa connected requires a “mixed tech” approach.

“Whether it be fibre, through broadband connectivity, or the current debate that is everywhere else in the world about how low-orbit satellites can play a role in this space that we are in.”

With flagship smartphones hitting top prices, Malatsi said there has been a discussion with the Treasury about the cost of smart devices.

“The cost of smart devices, as it is, is a major barrier to affordability,” Malatsi said.

Malatsi said there is a need to balance tax revenue collection with device affordability, stressing that his focus is on finding solutions that benefit consumers.”

