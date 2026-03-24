Used smartphones offer savings as prices set to spike – but beware of these risks

Smartphone prices expected to surge in 2026 amid global memory shortages.

With smartphone prices expected to surge in 2026 amid global memory shortages, many South Africans may turn to second-hand or refurbished devices instead of buying new.

At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, excitement over new launches was tempered by concern that record prices are on the horizon.

A preloved device can still deliver solid performance and a long lifespan at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new phone.

Risks

Buying used, however, comes with risks. Whether shopping online or in stores, knowing what to look for can help you avoid costly mistakes.

According to TCL, buyers have two options: purchase an “as-is” second-hand device from a private seller or retailer, or opt for a refurbished smartphone from an authorised reseller or specialist.

Refurbished vs second-hand

Refurbished phones are tested, cleaned and repaired as needed, and are usually sold with a warranty or return window. Second-hand devices are cheaper but carry far fewer protections.

There’s no guarantee the phone was legally obtained or even works properly, and if something goes wrong, you’re unlikely to get your money back.

Protection

When buying from individual sellers online, follow sensible safety steps. Meet in a public place, use electronic payment methods to create a transaction record, and take your time testing the device without feeling pressured to rush the deal.

Inspection

Examine the phone closely. Check the screen for cracks, dead pixels or discolouration. Test all buttons, look for signs of water damage and ensure the charger fits snugly into the port.

Stolen devices

The risk of buying a stolen phone is real. Ask for proof of purchase if available. Insert your SIM card to confirm the phone connects to your network. If it doesn’t, it may be blacklisted or locked to another network.

Battery health

Battery degradation is common in older devices. Test the charging speed and monitor how quickly the battery drains. If possible, use a battery health app to measure capacity and overall condition.

Software and support

Check which Android, iOS or HarmonyOS version the phone runs and whether it still receives security updates. Outdated devices may expose you to security risks or app compatibility issues.

Test components

Open the camera app, test both lenses, play audio through the speakers and make a test call to check the microphone. Verify that fingerprint readers, face unlock, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and headphone jacks all function properly.

Factory reset

Before paying, ensure the device has been factory reset and is not locked to the previous owner’s Google account. If Factory Reset Protection is active, you won’t be able to use the phone at all.

Warranty or returns

If buying refurbished, review the warranty and return policy carefully. Even a short return window offers peace of mind if faults appear after purchase.