AI agents to enhance interaction with computers, Microsoft says

Microsoft is proposing a new vision for the internet that shifts from user-led interactions to an AI agent-based system.

“AI agents will become the primary way we interact with computers in the future,” says Microsoft chair Satya Nadella.

“They will be able to understand our needs and preferences and proactively help us with tasks and decision-making,” he said.

Microsoft is proposing a new vision for the internet that shifts from user-led interactions to an AI agent-based system.

Agentic AI

Nadella added that its Agentic AI represents a fundamental shift for businesses and individuals alike.

“Understanding the impact of this is critical, as they are already in play.”

This vision includes AI agents that navigate websites, collect data and interact with one another to complete tasks such as booking holidays or managing expense reports.

While Agentic AI is still relatively new, many companies are already building it into their products to develop a digital workforce where humans and automated agents work together to increase productivity and achieve better customer outcomes.

ALSO READ: Microsoft close to realising dream of computers understanding humans

Next evolution

Microsoft South Africa senior architect Michael Mullany, speaking during the Journalist Academy on Agentic AI on Wednesday, said Agentic AI is the next evolution of applied AI because it not only assists users but can act on their behalf.

“These tools use the same data that the employee has permission to access. These agents also inherit the employee’s cybersecurity permissions and can seamlessly integrate into companies’ digital environments.”

‘New reality’

The role of Agentic AI has grown rapidly over the past several months as organisational leaders seek ways to accelerate AI transformation.

Mullany said Microsoft believes that Agents + Copilot + Human Ambition can deliver real AI differentiation for its customers.

“By putting the autonomous capabilities of an agent to work for their businesses, our customers are unlocking AI opportunity to realise greater value.”

“The world is entering a new reality, one in which AI can reason and solve problems in remarkable ways. This intelligence on tap will rewrite the rules of business and transform knowledge work as we know it,” Mullany said.

AI-enhanced future

Microsoft said organisations today must navigate the challenge of preparing for an AI-enhanced future where AI agents will gain increasing levels of capability over time that humans will need to harness as they redesign their businesses.

“Human ambition, creativity and ingenuity will continue to create new economic value and opportunity as we redefine work and workflows,” the company said

Microsoft said that with groundbreaking advancements in reasoning and memory, AI models are now more capable and efficient and can help people solve problems in new ways.

ALSO READ: Google Open Buildings helping strengthen community resilience