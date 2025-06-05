UKZN visually impaired students see clearer with smart AI Glasses

The AI glasses empower blind and visually-impaired users

UKZN has become the first university in the country to provide Envision Smart AI Glasses to five visually impaired students. Picture: UKZN

Visually impaired students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will now have the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist them with their vision.

UKZN has become the first university in the country to provide Envision Smart AI Glasses to five visually impaired students.

Initiative

The initiative was made possible through the efforts of the UKZN Foundation who approached assistive technology provider Sensory Solutions (Pty) Ltd to donate these glasses to the University’s Disability Support Unit (DSU).

The Envision Glasses use AI to empower blind and visually impaired users to read printed and digital text, recognise faces, navigate environments, and access real-time descriptions of their surroundings—all through discreet audio feedback.

Cost

Each pair of glasses costs about R75 000 and comes with lifetime software updates and technical support.

Amith Ramballie, Head of the University’s Disability Support Unit, said UKZN is proud to lead the way in implementing advanced assistive technology.

“These glasses not only reflect our commitment to accessibility but also our belief in every student’s right to learn, grow and succeed independently.”

“This milestone is particularly significant because no other university in South Africa currently offers students access to this device. While wearable assistive technology has existed for years, previous models were often more expensive or lacked functionality and reliability,” Ramballie said.

How it works

At the core of the Envision Glasses is a high-definition camera embedded in lightweight frames built on the Google Glass platform. The camera captures visual data – be it a printed page, a street sign or a face – and AI algorithms process the information instantly.

The glasses provide real-time audio feedback through integrated speakers positioned near the ear that allow users to read printed and digital text via Instant or Scan Text mode.

It also recognises faces to identify peers, lecturers, or family; navigates spaces by identifying entrances, staircases, signage, and obstacles; and finds objects or people, assisting with locating personal items or connecting in busy spaces.

Partners

The smart glasses support more than 60 languages and smartphone connectivity, which makes them even more versatile and globally adaptable.

Mukthar Khan of Sensory Solutions said UKZN is the ideal launch partner for this technology in South Africa.”

“We’ve seen a genuine commitment to inclusion from the University and a thoughtful, student-first approach that aligns perfectly with what this technology aims to achieve”.

Back Row from left – Dr Roshanthi Subrayen, Siyabonga Shabane, Thandeka Ngcobo, Londiwe Ndaba, Siboniso Mabuza, Bright Sello, Phiwayinkosi Mungwe & Front Row from left – Derrick Munyai, Mukhtar Khan, Amith Ramballie.

Selection

UKZN implemented a comprehensive selection process to ensure that the glasses were awarded to students who would benefit the most.

The university said its aim was to enhance educational outcomes and support broader personal growth and independence in university life.

