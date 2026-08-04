AI powers 55% of Africa’s cybercrime, SA among most exposed – Interpol

South Africa, as part of Southern Africa, is identified as particularly exposed due to its advanced digital economy.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is enabling 55% of reported cybercrimes across Africa, making attacks faster, more scalable and harder to detect.

This is according to the African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, released by Interpol in Lyon, France.

Interpol report

The 40‑page report, based on survey data from 36 African member states, highlights a defining shift: cyber‑criminality has evolved from isolated incidents into an industrialised, borderless ecosystem.

With more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers recorded in 2025, Africa’s rapid digital transformation has created new vulnerabilities. The report notes that cybercrime legislation remains fragmented and AI readiness in law enforcement agencies is low.

Regional trends

East Africa has emerged as a hub for mobile money fraud and ransomware targeting infrastructure. Central and West Africa report high levels of business email compromise (BEC) and romance scams affecting both corporate and individual victims.

Southern Africa’s high levels of connectivity make it it a target for global threat actors seeking maximum disruption.

South Africa, as part of Southern Africa, is identified as particularly exposed due to its advanced digital economy.

Financial institutions and telecoms face risks from AI‑driven credential harvesting, phishing and synthetic identity fraud. The report warns that the absence of real‑time data sharing between banks, telecoms and law enforcement creates blind spots exploited by criminals.

Financial impact

According to the report, cybercrime losses across Africa have more than doubled since 2024, rising from $192 million to $484 million. AI‑facilitated scams, credential theft and automated social engineering campaigns are the main drivers.

Online scams remain the most reported type of cybercrime, with attackers using mobile money platforms, social media and AI to reach victims. 72% of surveyed countries reported the presence of scam centres, with the highest concentration in Southern and West Africa.

AI‑enabled threats

The report revealed that digital sextortion and online harassment, often facilitated by AI‑generated deepfakes and synthetic media, remain widespread. TrendAI, one of Interpol’s partners, recorded 600 000 sextortion detections in 2025.

BEC schemes have grown more sophisticated, with AI used to generate convincing emails. Africa‑based actors have targeted victims in Europe and North America using infrastructure spread across multiple jurisdictions.

The report also highlights the use of synthetic identities. Criminals combine real personal data with fabricated elements to bypass biometric verification systems. These AI‑generated personas have been used to open bank accounts, secure mobile loans and register SIM cards under false names.

Law enforcement response

Neal Jetton, director of Interpol’s Cybercrime unit, said AI is automating every stage of a cyberattack, from reconnaissance and phishing to extortion and evasion.

“Cybercrime has emerged as one of the most significant criminal threats to the region. AI is automating every stage of a cyberattack, from reconnaissance and phishing to extortion and evasion.

“However, we see that when countries work together, cybercriminal infrastructure can be identified, disrupted and dismantled,” Jetton said.

17 African countries enacted or amended cybercrime legislation in 2025. Senegal launched an online reporting platform to address violations affecting children. Interpol coordinated four major operations – Serengeti 2.0, Contender 3.0, Sentinel and Red Card 2.0 – resulting in more than 1 500 arrests, the seizure of hundreds of devices and the recovery of more than $100 million.

Recommendations

The report calls for standardised digital forensic capabilities, enhanced cross‑border cooperation, investment in AI literacy among law enforcement officers and stronger public‑private partnerships to improve prevention, detection and response.