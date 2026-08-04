Acsa airport app adds AI chatbot and AR wayfinding

The app, launched in 2022 and available free on Android, iOS and Huawei's AppGallery, offers flight tracking with push notifications.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is preparing a major upgrade to its mobile app, introducing an AI‑powered chatbot and augmented reality wayfinding as part of efforts to make the platform more useful to passengers.

The app, launched in 2022 and available free on Android, iOS and Huawei’s AppGallery, offers flight tracking with push notifications, parking bookings and payments, baggage tracking, retail and facility information, and chat‑based customer support across all nine ACSA airports.

Limited users

Despite these features, adoption remains limited, with only 169 454 active users compared to millions of monthly passengers.

In response to questions from The Citizen, Acsa chief technology officer Vishalan Govender said they want the app to be traveller-centric.

“Our focus is on awareness, usefulness and embedding the app into the passenger journey. That means enhancing high‑value features such as real‑time flight information, baggage tracking, parking services, airport notices and customer feedback channels.”

AI

He added that campaigns across airport touchpoints, digital platforms and peak‑travel periods are being rolled out to encourage downloads.

“Returning users are already seeing tangible benefits, including cheaper rates and discounts for pre‑booked parking at O.R. Tambo International Airport,” Govender said.

The next wave of innovation will be driven by artificial intelligence. Govender confirmed that an AI chatbot will be introduced in the third quarter of the financial year.

“Accuracy will be managed through controlled sources, approved content, governance and ongoing monitoring. Escalation to human support remains available,” he said.

Augmented reality

The chatbot rollout will form part of a multi‑platform approach, aimed at giving passengers faster answers to common queries.

Govender also said augmented reality wayfinding has completed proof‑of‑concept testing, with deployment expected soon.

“Success will be measured through indicators such as queue wait times, throughput and passenger feedback,” he explained. The feature is intended to ease congestion and improve passenger flow, particularly at busy hubs.

Airport parking and queues

Parking technology is another focus. While Acsa previously rejected number plate‑based systems over theft risks, Govender said the planned licence plate recognition solution will add “an intelligence layer” to existing security. Encryption, CCTV, access control and monitoring will combine to strengthen long‑stay parking safety.

Perhaps most significant is the smart security programme, which uses video analytics to monitor queues in real time.

Govender said that by shifting queue management from reactive to proactive, Acsa hopes to cut waiting times and improve passenger experience during peak travel. Rollout will be phased, with full implementation expected by FY28.

“Passengers must have real reasons to use it regularly. Our roadmap is about delivering those reasons,” Govender said.

Concerns

Govender dismissed concerns about the app’s user numbers, saying airport apps are naturally used in short bursts rather than daily. He explained that international travellers often download the app for a trip and then delete it or leave it dormant once they leave the country.

The app’s main audience, he noted, is South Africans who fly frequently, making it more of a “pay‑as‑you‑go” tool than a constant service.