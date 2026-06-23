AI set to reshape South Africa’s fruit export industry

AI‑driven forecasting, planning and market intelligence could redefine decisions from farm to port.

South Africa’s fruit export industry, long regarded as one of the country’s most advanced agricultural sectors, is facing a technological shift as artificial intelligence (AI) begins to reshape how growers, exporters and supply chains operate.

Industry experts say AI‑driven forecasting, planning and market intelligence could redefine decisions from farm to port.

Competitive edge

Jaco Ferreira, managing executive: technology solutions at MOYO, argues that the next advantage will come not only from farming techniques or expanded markets, but from how effectively the sector uses data.

“We already have a world‑class fruit industry. The question now is how technology and AI can help us operate even smarter and more efficiently,” he says.

Predictive intelligence

Ferreira points to predictive intelligence as a major opportunity, combining farm‑level data, exporter information and market signals to forecast crop quality, export volumes and financial outcomes.

He also highlights logistics planning and real‑time market monitoring as areas where AI could reduce risk and improve efficiency.

“It becomes a supply chain collaboration tool. The more visibility and predictability we can create across that ecosystem, the better positioned everyone is to make informed decisions,” he adds.

Practical uses may include conversational access to complex data, allowing farmers and exporters to request insights directly via mobile devices.

“The farmer is on the farm all day. Exporters are constantly mobile. AI can make it much easier for people to engage with their information in real time,” Ferreira notes.

Positioning

Ferreira believes South Africa’s strong export orientation and established global presence position the sector well, but cautions that success will depend on how intelligently businesses adopt new tools.

“The fruit industry has always been driven by science, innovation and precision. AI represents the next evolution of that journey,” he says.

Ferreira said as AI continues to evolve, the future of agriculture may increasingly depend not only on what farmers grow, but on how intelligently they use the growing amount of data available to them.