AI will transform jobs and economies or leave SA Behind, warns executive

The impact of AI will extend far beyond technology departments.

Businesses, workers and governments that fail to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) risk being left behind as the technology reshapes industries, jobs and economies at an unprecedented pace.

This warning came from Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (CEEMETA) at Dell Technologies.

AI

Amin who told delegates at the Dell Tech Forum at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa that AI is no longer a future concept but a present-day business imperative.

“We are living through one of the greatest transformations in history. Abundant intelligence is no longer on the horizon. It’s here now. Intelligence is becoming infrastructure.”

Amin described AI as the defining technological shift of a generation, arguing that organisations can no longer afford to delay adoption if they hope to remain competitive in an increasingly digital global economy.

Changing world

According to Amin, AI’s impact will extend far beyond technology departments, fundamentally changing how businesses operate, how employees work, and how economies grow.

“The companies that redesign their work around AI will compound gains faster than any generation in history. Those that don’t will struggle to survive.”

South Africa

He said South Africa is well positioned to benefit from AI’s opportunities but warned that transformation must happen now.

“As a person who loves South Africa and a friend of South Africa, everybody starting now has to be transforming if we want to be part of the future.”

Amin stressed that AI should not be seen as just another technology trend. Instead, he said, it is an economic force that will influence productivity, competitiveness and future job creation.

“It’s not about the technology. The technology is actually related to the economy.”

Warning

He cautioned that workers, businesses and governments that fail to adapt risk falling behind as AI adoption accelerates worldwide.

“If you do not transform, as an individual and as a country, we’re not going to be in a good position.”

Amin said organisations looking to succeed in the AI era must prioritise their data strategies, noting that data will be the key differentiator between winners and losers.

“The differentiator is your data. The unique, proprietary, hard-won knowledge of your business.”

Cybersecurity

He also urged business leaders to treat cybersecurity, infrastructure and data readiness as part of a single AI strategy.

“You cannot start the strategy today and think about security later. You have to build the whole thing from day one.”

AI governance

His comments come as South Africa works to strengthen its AI governance framework. In May, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi withdrew the country’s draft AI policy after AI-generated hallucinations produced fictitious academic references and sources.

An expert advisory panel has since been appointed to review and rebuild the policy, while two officials were suspended as government seeks to restore public confidence in the process.

Despite concerns about AI’s impact on jobs, Amin believes the opportunities outweigh the risks for organisations willing to adapt.

“The opportunity ahead is extraordinary.”

His message was clear: AI is already transforming the world, and those who move fastest will be best placed to benefit from the next wave of economic growth.