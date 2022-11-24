Apple iPhone factory in China apologises after violent protests

Faizel Patel

Hundreds of workers at Foxconn, Apple’s main iPhone-making plant in China, clashed with security personnel as tensions boiled over.

This after the implementation of tough restrictions a month ago intended to quash a Covid outbreak.

Foxconn – also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry – is the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer, assembling gadgets for many international brands.

Apple protests

‘Technical error’ at factory in China

The company has since apologised for what it called a “technical error” in its payment systems after the violent protests erupted over salaries and conditions at the iPhone factory.

A worker told AFP the confrontations broke out after employees who signed an agreement with the factory to work at least 30 days in return for a one-time payment of 3,000 yuan (R7110) suddenly saw the figure slashed to just 30 yuan.

“Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process,” a Foxconn statement said without going into detail.

“We apologise for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed.”

ALSO READ: Apple rolls out emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14

iPhone 14 getting cold reception

Meanwhile, Apple’s latest flagship device, the iPhone 14 has been getting a lukewarm reception since its launch.

In October, the Cupertino company cut back production of the iPhone 14 Plus and increased the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand for the mid-range model, according to market research firm TrendForce.

The share of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro series has increased to 60% of the total output from the initially planned 50%, and it could rise to 65% in the future, the report said.

iPhone launch

Apple unveiled its highly-anticipated iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones, packing better performance, higher power efficiency, and the ability to communicate with satellites in September.

At its Far Out” event, the company featured two sized of the devices a 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches – in a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and new safety capabilities.

ALSO READ: Ookla: These are the fastest 5G smartphones in South Africa