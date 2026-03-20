Asus launches ExpertBook Ultra AI laptop – but at what cost?

A series of 'torture tests' was conducted at the event to show how tough the latest AI laptop is.

Asus has launched the new military-grade anti-scratch ExpertBook Ultra Artificial Intelligence (AI) laptop, with high performance, personal AI features, ultra-connectivity, and specs one can only dream of – and not many can afford.

It has multiple advanced features, including a touch screen, various inputs from aux, type A, type C, to HDMI1 and even 6D spatial sound that plays 360-degree audio so loudly you can hear the bass echo clearly from across the room.

All of these, accompanied by the high dynamic range brightness display, fully immerse you in the world of technology in 2026.

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ExpertBook Launch

The Asus ExpertBook launch was held at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, where many tech boffins gathered to witness the latest developed AI laptop, advertised with a “safe built chat box” that you can use without being connected to the internet.

With AI performance that is twice as fast and up to 77% faster graphics, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is Asus’ best and quickest systems thus far.

The lightweight and 10.9mm thin laptop, weighing at 0.99kg, was created using nano ceramic technology and even contains an ExpertCool Pro thermal mastery that keeps the laptop running cool at all times. This feature prevents the laptop from overheating and allows for faster processes.

The ExpertBook Ultra 7 series battery is said to last from 24 to 27 hours and can run for three days (72 hours) on only one charge if you are only using it during a workday, around eight hours at a time.

Asus stocked their newest ultra slim laptop with 60% faster performing central processing units (CPU) compared to others in the industry.

Torture Tests

After the presentation, guests were allowed to put the demo laptops through a series of live “torture tests” to showcase how durable the newest tech is. One of these tests involved picking up the laptop, with the other end attached to a kettlebell.

Many oohs and aahs filled the room with wonder and amazement during drop tests showing the “world’s toughest AI laptop” cannot only fold in half but can be dropped without breaking or even leaving a scratch.

The drop tests used demo laptops that were carelessly and continuously dropped onto a mat on the ground, picked up, and then shown to the audience.

However, it appeared that older, thicker demo versions of the laptop were used for these tests. Also, when a laptop falls, there is seldom a mat to gently break the fall, especially not the cushy ones used during the demo.

All at the cost of a decent used car

Marce Heath, the marketing head at Asus Business South Africa, says this device will officially be available from 6 April 2026 at a price of R59 999.

The specs of this laptop are amazing, but charging R60 000 for a single laptop excludes the majority of the South African market from experiencing this futuristic technology, including those in rural areas and townships, students, and middle-class employees.

Despite this, Heath emphasised that there are other “Asus consumer brand” laptops that are more affordable and easily accessible in retail stores.

She said the laptop may be practical for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Even if it’s one person running their business, these people also need high-quality laptops to work on everyday tasks, especially since they can’t change their laptops every one to two years as corporates do.”

However, these smaller businesses often struggle to have enough funds for salaries or to stay afloat, let alone purchase one or even multiple high-end laptops at a time.

Premium Business Laptops

Heath also emphasised a focus on the commercial market, where experts in their field may be more targeted towards this specific technology and its required specifications.

“This product is aimed at executives who are seen as heads of companies, people who travel a lot, who are sitting in business meetings in Taiwan and Europe.”

Niche markets and expert business owners may also appreciate the Intel Core Ultra X9 series processors, anti-glare properties that provide long-lasting eye comfort, and many new features.

“This is who we are targeting with the product we’re launching today, but we offer a wide range of expert books,”

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