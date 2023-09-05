‘BIOAfrica convention important for Africa’s sustainable development’ − Nzimande

The three-day event attracts industry experts, researchers and SMMEs in the biotechnology sector.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande officially opened the 2023 BIO Africa Convention taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre on Monday. Picture: X/@DrBladeNzimande

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande said the BIO Africa Convention is an important platform for enhancing biotechnology applications on the African continent.

On Monday, Nzimande officially opened the 2023 BIO Africa Convention taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The three-day event, running until 6 September, attracts industry experts, researchers and Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in the biotechnology sector.

The event, which is being held under the theme “Re-imagining Biotechnology Innovation for Africa‘s Development and Security” attracts biotech stakeholders from across the world and includes parallel sessions, plenaries and an exhibition featuring about 100 exhibitors.

Opportunity for Africa

Nzimande said the forum provides an opportunity for Africa to talk about its aspirations, opportunities, and vision for a continental bio-economy.

“It is an opportunity for Africa to grasp the opportunity of biotechnology, an opportunity that continues to grow and expand, and indeed showing no signs of plateauing.

“New technologies are innovations that are constantly developing, and the need for biotechnologies and biotechnology products is only growing as we enter the realm of climate change, fossil fuel replacement, sustainable development and healthcare,” said Nzimande.

He said the Department of Science and Innovation has been championing biotechnology, and the bio-economy in South Africa since 2001.

“We now are doing it with vigour through our implementation of our Decadal Plan, our ten-year plan for the implementation of our 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).”

“In order to drive the development of our National System of Innovation (NSI), we have undertaken a range of initiatives, instruments, technology platforms, research and innovation programmes, networks, linkages, finance packages and incentives,” Nzimande added.

Features

The biotechnology innovations that will be featured pertain to the health, energy, agriculture and entrepreneurial sectors.

Start-up businesses and SMMEs will also be able to participate in the Start-up Stadium, a dedicated space specifically designed to showcase the potential of emerging biotech start-ups.

It offers a unique opportunity to gain exposure, network with industry veterans and potential investors, and receive valuable feedback from experts in the field.

The event also aims to foster collaboration and partnerships that can drive innovation and contribute to Africa’s sustainable development.

