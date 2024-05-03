More than 560k students in South Africa in debt, many unable to graduate

Wits University revealed it was owed a staggering debt of R3.5 billion.

There are more than 500 000 students and alumni who have unpaid university debt, leaving some unable to find work or pursue other opportunities.

In response to a recent Parliamentary question on Tuesday, Minister of Higher Education Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande revealed that 562 799 individuals owe universities, with 156 016 not able to graduate and or receive their certificates because of this.

Many of the universities whose data was recorded will allow students to participate in graduation ceremonies and receive a letter of completion or a transcript. However, these institutions withhold students’ certificates until outstanding debt is paid.

A total of 19 universities had their data included in Nzimande’s response. Among these universities were the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), the University of Pretoria (UP), the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of Free State (UFS) and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

However, six institutions did not respond to the parliamentary question. These included Central University of Technology (CUT), Mangosuthu University of Technology, Rhodes University (RU), University of Limpopo (UL), University of Fort Hare (UFH), and the University of South Africa (Unisa).

According to the minister, follow-ups on their responses are underway.

Wits student debt

Wits revealed that it was owed a staggering debt of R3 503 849 692 dating back to before 2018.

“As at 12 April 2024 Wits has a total of 4 557 students that are unable to graduate and receive a graduation certificate with a total debt value of R298 744 877.61. Included in this number are students who were funded by Nsfas at some point in their academic career, and who owe funds in their personal capacity. The number of students in this category are 368 students with a total debt value of R29 155 637.64. This covers the academic years 2017 to 2023.

“In conclusion, the university has a principle to allow the students who are solely Nsfas funded to graduate, which is a practice that has been done in good faith with an understanding that Nsfas will settle the debt upon the finalisation of the respective close-out reports,” the institution said in response.

UJ student debt

UJ revealed that as of December 2023, it had more than 30 000 students with outstanding debt. In 2021 2 688 students graduated while owing the institution. In 2022 the number decreased to 2 583 graduates, and in 2023 a total of 2 602 graduates were indebted to UJ.

“The 33 333 students owing the university is made up of 14 537 registered students and 18 796 unregistered.

“The number of students who were registered in 2023 and owed the university, excludes the Nsfas and bursary-funded students,” it said.

UP student debt

According to the University of Pretoria (UP), 60 043 students owe the university as of 2024. This number is comprised of 17 187 students owing from 2023 and older, with their cumulative debt amounting to R424 277 157.58.

There are 42 856 students in debt in the current year, owing a total of R2 377 473 249.87.

In their response the institution said: “UP has 1 327 degrees in safe keeping, the debt amounts to R47 535 911.2.”

UCT student debt

UCT said it had 2 717 students that owed R128 319 163.36.

“The 332 students will not graduate or receive certificates while owing but will get a letter of completion,” said the university.

TUT student debt

At TUT, 63 829 students have not paid, of those 25 534 will not graduate or receive their certificates. This is a pain felt by student Sbongile Sokela.

Speaking to The Citizen, she said not having her certificate makes it hard to successfully apply for jobs or further her education.

Sokela said she owes the institution approximately R7 000. She said unemployment and coming from a disadvantaged background were key reasons for her being unable to pay the debt.

“The delay in receiving my certificate due to Nsfas not fully covering my fees has caused significant disruptions in various areas of my life. It’s impacted my ability to secure employment, as many employers require proof of qualifications.

“Furthering my education has also been put on hold since I need official documentation to pursue advanced studies in other universities. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding this situation has taken a toll on my mental health, adding stress and anxiety to an already challenging time,” Sokela added.

