TikTok removes nearly one million videos in SA for violations

Recently, other tech companies have also been scrutinized for what is shared on their platforms.

Short-form video platform TikTok removed more than 900,000 videos in South Africa for violating the platform’s guidelines.

This was revealed in TikTok’s recent Q3 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

According to a report revealed this week, TikTok removed 928 334 videos in South Africa from the platform for guideline violations.

Removed videos

TikTok said 83.6% of these videos were removed within 24 hours.

“With a proactive detection rate now at 98.2% globally, TikTok is more efficient than ever at addressing harmful content before users encounter it. In South Africa, more than 97.9% of all content was removed before a community member reported it to TikTok.”

According to the report, the most enforced policies were:

Regulated Goods and Commercial Activities, with 96.9% of removals happening before any user report

Sensitive and Mature Themes, with 99.5% removals happening before any user report

Mental and Behavioural Health, with 99.8% of removals happening before any user report

Fake likes

The report also showed that over one billion fake likes were removed, and over 350 million fake engagements were removed globally.

According to TikTok, over 347 million fake accounts were prevented globally during the same period through the use of AI during the same period.

With more than a billion people using TikTok globally and millions of pieces of content posted every day,

TikTok added that it continues investing in technologies that improve content understanding and assess potential risks, allowing the platform to remove harmful content before it reaches viewers.

“In July and September 2024 globally, the platform removed over 147 million videos, and of these, 118 million were removed through automation.

As TikTok continues to invest in cutting-edge moderation technologies, its commitment to transparency and platform safety remains at the forefront, ensuring a secure environment for its diverse user base across South Africa and globally,” TikTok said.

Safety and integrity

TikTok said it remains committed to inspiring creativity and bringing joy, while prioritising the safety and well-being of its South African community.

“By employing dedicated trust and safety professionals and leveraging advanced technology, the platform ensures compliance with its robust Community Guidelines, Terms of Service and Advertising Policies, which apply to all content on its platform,” TikTok said.

With TikTok granted a 30-day reprieve on its fate by US President Donald Trump, it will be interesting to see the company’s report if and when the ban does kick in.

You can check out the full report here.

Misinformation

Other tech companies have also been in the spotlight recently about what is shared on their platforms.

Last month, Meta announced that it would end its third-party fact-checking programme and replace it with a Community Notes system. This system allows users to identify posts of others that may contain misleading or falsified information.

The Community Notes system will allow users on Meta-owned platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, to add additional context in an information box when they deem posts are potentially misleading and need more context.

A South African non-profit organisation slammed Meta’s decision to end its third-party fact-checking programme as a “reckless and dangerous gamble”, saying it could have major implications.

