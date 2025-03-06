Apple and UK government clash over ‘backdoor’ access to encrypted files

Apple stopped offering Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the UK in response to the secret order.

In a dramatic clash between tech giant Apple and the UK government, Apple has filed a legal appeal against a secret Home Office order to provide “backdoor” access to its users’ encrypted iCloud files.

The Cupertino company filed an appeal with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, which deals with complaints about the “unlawful intrusion” of UK intelligence services and authorities, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Legal challenge

The Silicon Valley company’s legal challenge is believed to be the first time that provisions in the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act have been tested before the court. The Act allows UK authorities to access data that is encrypted.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal will consider whether the UK’s notice to Apple was lawful.

The case could be heard as soon as this month, although it is unclear whether there will be any public disclosure of the hearing. The government is likely to argue that the case should be restricted on national security grounds.

Data protection

Apple stopped offering Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the UK in response to the secret order, and now it looks like the company is attempting to put a stop to it altogether.

That means Apple can access iCloud backups in certain cases that it otherwise could not, such as copies of iMessages, and hand it over to authorities if legally compelled. With end-to-end encryption enabled, even Apple could not access the data.

The Cupertino company didn’t immediately respond to its decision to take on the UK government.

iCloud

In January, the UK government issued the order under the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, The Verge reported

It specifically targets iCloud’s Advanced Data Protection option that uses end-to-end encryption to secure backups, preventing third parties – including Apple itself – from accessing them.

The UK government is still not “confirming or denying” the existence of the order, which could affect Apple users globally.

Governments and tech giants have long been locked in a battle over strong encryption to protect consumers’ communications, which the authorities view as an obstacle to mass surveillance and crime-fighting programs.

