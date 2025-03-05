MWC 2025: Day three sees bigger crowds and more innovative tech [VIDEOS]

There is expected to be more big reveals from tech companies on the last day of MWC.

Day three of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) saw an even bigger crowd as journalists and visitors soaked up the latest tech on display.

MWC 2025 takes place from 3 March to 6 March in Barcelona, Spain. MWC is mainly about phones, mobile devices and services.

With Thursday being the last day of MWC, it is expected that there will be more big reveals from tech companies.

Lenovo

Among the bigger manufacturers, Lenovo has arguably had the busiest MWC so far. The company revealed a whole bunch of laptops, including upgraded ThinkPads and several intriguing concept models like the ThinkBook Flip

The concept uses the same flexible OLED screen as Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 that’s expected to arrive as early as June 2025. But instead of the screen extending out from beneath the laptop’s keyboard to increase screen real estate, on the ThinkBook Flip it’s static and designed to fold backwards.

That will potentially allow the Flip to be used as a more traditional 13.1-inch laptop, as a 12.9-inch tablet, or as a laptop with an abnormally tall 18.1-inch display.

Lenovo ThinkBook Flip PC Concept 👀



An 18.1-inch outward folding OLED display that transforms a compact 13-inch laptop into a vertically expanded workspace.



It’s really cool to see Lenovo continuing to surprise us with interesting laptop concepts 👏 pic.twitter.com/MQb6d0DpIE — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) March 5, 2025

The lack of a motorised mechanism could also make the ThinkBook Flip cheaper, if it ever sees the light of day.

Lenovo also unveiled new Yoga and IdeaPad AI laptops, alongside software and innovative new proofs of concept visuals and accessories that leverage the power of AI to supercharge creativity and productivity for consumers.

ALSO READ: MWC 2025: Phones, wearables, robots and AI in Barcelona [VIDEOS]

Oppo

At the Oppo AI Tech Summit during MWC 2025, the company announced its enhanced AI strategy, aiming to deliver cutting-edge AI experiences with seamless performance, robust security, and deeper integration.

To take AI experiences to the next level, Oppo is expanding its partnership with Google. The integration of Google Gemini AI across Oppo’s native apps—such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock—will significantly enhance functionality.

“When it comes to AI, the user experience is ultimately all that matters,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at Oppo. “Smartphones are not just a vehicle for AI – they are the engines that power the best possible AI experiences.”

Samsung

Samsung demonstrated a few different prototypes including an asymmetrical Z Flip-style phone that folds in two places leaving the middle of its screen visible, and a larger folding display hidden inside a briefcase.

The most interesting concept was a Nintendo Switch-style handheld console with a hinge in the middle, allowing it to fold in half for improved portability, The Verge reported.

Infinix

If you thought solar panels were confined to homes, well, think again. Chinese phone brand Infinix demonstrated a concept smartphone at the show with an integrated solar panel on the back.

Using more efficient perovskite solar cells like companies such as Anker do, Infinix’s says its SolarEnergy-Reserving technology can charge a phone at up to 2W speeds in optimal lighting conditions, although leaving your smartphone in the sun for a few hours to charge isn’t going to help with overheating.

The new #Infinix SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology will let you charge your smartphone under the sun! 🌞⚡️ pic.twitter.com/P4s1w4pqqt March 3, 2025

Smart glasses

Meizu has showcased its smart glasses that allow live translation, navigation, teleprompting in real-time.

The best part is that the glasses look like regular specs so the person standing in front of you wouldn’t know how you are understanding their language.

You can give a flawless presentation without people knowing anything about the help you are getting.

ALSO READ: CES 2025: Smart glasses and a robot vacuum that can tidy up [VIDEO]

Buds/Power bank

HMD, the makers of Nokia launched a portable wireless power bank that also doubles as TWS. The HMD Amped Buds pack a 160mAh battery offering continuous power for 95 hours. The case doubles as a Qi 2 charger that can charge your phone by attaching to the back of it.

The earbuds can neatly tuck on either side of the device and support ANC and USB Type-C charging.

They feature an IP54 rating and come with Fast Pair support, lossless audio via Snapdragon sound and Bluetooth 5.4.

The new @HMDdevices Amped buds are super cool which slides into a 100mAh power bank which MagSafes into the back of your phone and keeps on charging.#MWC25 pic.twitter.com/LcMzFjfmSd — Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) March 2, 2025

AR glasses

TCL also joined the party with the TCL RayNeo X3 Pro AR Glasses featuring a micro LED display with 2500 nits brightness.

Picture: TCL

It uses multimodal AI to work and powered by Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and offers navigation all in the corner of your eye taking on the Ray-Ban meta glasses. There are dual speakers for audio and the glasses are expected to launch in mid-2025.

ALSO READ: Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-fold to ring in SA