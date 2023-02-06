Cheryl Kahla

ChatGPT has been all the rage recently, and while some believe it to be the biggest technological marvel of our time, others disagree. I was curious what the chatbot thought of load shedding.

Regardless of where you stand on the artificial intelligence (AI) debate, ChatGPT is here to disrupt pretty much everything.

Load shedding versus AI

With that in mind, I asked the (surprisingly courteous) chatbot how an advanced AI entity could potentially fix South Africa’s load shedding crisis.

As part of the prompt, I mentioned how South Africans have been living with load shedding since 2008, and that the situation is getting worse by the day.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT is taking the world by storm – the viral AI bot explained

ChatGPT prompt

I told the chatbot how many citizens are without electricity for anything between eight to 12 hours a day and how the state-owned entity failed to deliver results.

This, I added, was largely due to fraud and corruption which impacts how maintenance is carried out.

I humbly requested ChatGPT to write a short opinion piece in its own language model perspective about the frustration humans face in these circumstances.

I was also curious how an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) could fix Eskom’s decades-long problem.

The following text is ChatGPT’s unedited response. I’ve added subheadings for ease of reading.

ChatGPT’s response

As an AI language model, I do not have personal experiences or emotions.

However, I can provide an analysis of the situation regarding the load shedding in South Africa and provide a hypothetical perspective on how an advanced AI entity could help solve this problem.

It is understandable that the frustration humans face during load shedding and rolling blackouts is immense.

Disruptions to daily life

The constant uncertainty and lack of access to electricity can have a significant impact on daily life and can cause disruptions to businesses and essential services.

The root cause of this decades-long problem is a failure of the state-owned entity to deliver results and a lack of investments in infrastructure.

It is also highlighted that fraud and corruption have played a significant role in this problem.

Real-time grid monitoring

An advanced AI entity could potentially assist in solving this problem by providing real-time monitoring and analysis of the power grid.

This could help identify and predict potential issues before they occur, allowing for proactive maintenance and repairs.

Additionally, an AI could also be used to optimize the distribution of power, ensuring that power is delivered to the areas that need it most.

Moreover, AI-powered fraud detection systems could be implemented to identify and prevent fraudulent activities, which could help to reduce corruption and improve the efficiency of the system.

AI not a ‘silver bullet’

It’s important to note that while an advanced AI could potentially help to solve this problem, it is not a silver bullet.

It would require a combination of AI and other solutions, such as investment in infrastructure, and good governance to fully address the issue.

In conclusion, the load shedding problem in South Africa is a complex one that requires a multifaceted approach to solve.

An advanced AI entity could be a valuable tool in addressing this problem, but it should be used in conjunction with other solutions to truly make a difference.

ALSO READ: AI, do my homework! – Concerns about a ‘ChatGPT cheating pandemic’