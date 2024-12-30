EU’s universal USB-C charger rule to save millions and reduce tech waste

While many smartphones already use USB-C cables, Apple was more than a little reluctant.

Apple iPhone with both USB-C and lightning cable charger. The EU forced Apple to use the USB-C instead of lighting cable in 2024. Picture: iStock

The European Union’s (EU) rules requiring all new smartphones, tablets and cameras to use the same USB-C charger have come into force in a change that will cut costs and waste.

Tech manufacturers are now obliged to fit devices sold in the 27-nation bloc with a USB-C, the port chosen by the EU as the common standard for charging electronic tools.

USB-C

The EU Parliament in a post on X (formally Twitter) said the single charger rule will simplify the life of Europeans and slash costs for consumers.

“Starting today (Saturday) all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, speakers, keyboards and many other electronics sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.”

Allowing consumers to purchase a new device without a new charger will also reduce the mountain of obsolete chargers, the bloc has argued.

ALSO READ: ‘Cool smartphones’ with Graphene, the super hero component [VIDEO]

Laptops

Some manufacturers like Apple and Samsung, with the exception of Huawei among others, do not include charging bricks with their devices, hoping that many will use the current chargers they have or wireless charging which many smartphones are capable of.

The law was first approved in 2022 following a tussle with US tech giant Apple. It allowed companies until December 28 this year to adapt.

However, laptop manufacturers will have extra time, from early 2026, to also follow suit.

Apple reluctance

While many smartphones already use USB-C cables, Apple was more than a little reluctant according to AFP.

The Cupertino company said in 2021 that such regulation “stifles innovation”, but by September last year begun shipping phones with the new port.

While makers of electronic consumer items in Europe had agreed on a single charging norm from dozens on the market a decade ago under a voluntary agreement with the European Commission, Apple, the world’s biggest seller of smartphones, refused to abide by it and ditch its Lightning ports.

USB-C ports can charge at up to 100 Watts, transfer data up to 40 gigabits per second, and hook up to external displays.

Savings

At the time of its approval, the commission said the law was expected to save at least 200 million euros (R3.9 billion) and cut more than a thousand tonnes of EU electronic waste every year.

“It’s time for THE charger,” the European Commission wrote on X on Saturday. “It means better charging technology, reduced e-waste, and less fuss to find the chargers you need.

ALSO READ: Huawei impresses with book-style foldable Mate X6 smartphone [VIDEO]