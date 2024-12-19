‘Cool smartphones’ with Graphene, the super hero component [VIDEO]

Whether its watching movies, gaming and listening to music, mobile phones generate a lot heat which needs to be dispersed.

The distributed layout keeps the phone cool even when it’s running hot. Picture: Huawei

As 2024 draws to a close, the new year is expected to feature more innovative cooling technology particularly in smartphones.

While many brands are packing their devices with every conceivable feature that you can imagine including artificial intelligence (AI), the internal aesthetics and systems also play a critical role in the proper functioning of the device.

Watch a piece of Graphene slicing through block of ice, like a hot knife through butter

The new Huawei Mate X6 has graphene in the phone to keep it cool when you are gaming, making calls or whatever.



😀 #UnfoldtheClassic #FashionForward #HuaweiLaunch #Dubai @HuaweiZA pic.twitter.com/kp8Nh0jUhh — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) December 12, 2024

“Cool smartphones”

Smartphones need to be “cool” (meaning at a low temperature) because excessive heat can damage internal components like the battery, processor, and screen, leading to reduced performance, battery life, and potentially even permanent damage to the device; essentially, a hot phone can malfunction or even stop working properly if it gets too hot

The advanced technology to effectively disperses heat from the processor, maintaining cooler phone temperatures during intense gaming sessions or other related usage is critical.

Graphene

Vapor cooling, synonymous with “vapor chamber” and “vapor chamber cooling,” which has been a common buzzword in the laptop industry for almost a decade is now used in many smartphones brands including Apple, Samsung, Google and Oppo among others to keep their devices cool.

However, the technology is evolving as witnessed by The Citizen at the recent launch of the Huawei’s new foldable smartphone, the Mate X6 in Dubai.

The innovative materials, such as ultra-high thermal conductivity graphene and heat source separation, allow the device to have efficient cooling, with the heat dissipation area increased by 30 percent.

Graphene is the superhero of smartphone components. stronger than steel, but ultrathin and superlight.

It is a layer conductor of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, just one atom thick. This unique structure makes it one of the thinnest, strongest, and most conductive materials known.

The innovative material allows the recently launched Mate X6 handle heavy tasks including playing mobile games and making video calls simultaneously while keeping the device cool.

The distributed layout keeps the phone cool even when it’s running hot in its left-right cooling system that separates heat sources, powered by highly-conductive 2000 W/m·K graphene materials and a 3D liquid-cooling vapour chamber.

AI cooling

With the proliferation of AI, the future of smartphone cooling is expected to enter a new era.

AI and automation are significantly transforming the smartphone cooling devices sector. AI technologies enable the development of intelligent cooling solutions that automatically adjust cooling levels based on device usage and temperature fluctuations.

These advanced cooling systems, powered by smart sensors and AI algorithms, optimize power efficiency and improve user experience by reducing noise and energy consumption.

