WATCH: Fortnite’s Halloween treats came early – ‘Fortnitemares’ is now live!

Cheryl Kahla

It’s almost Halloween, and that means Fortnite players have exciting new challenges and rewards to celebrate the spookiness of 31 October.

Thanks to the 22.20 update, Fortnite players can celebrate early by completing the Fortnitemares Quests.

There’s a lot happening, from altars scattered across the map where you can gain werewolf claws. Or why not get the ability to track enemies?

Watch: Fortnitemares trailer

Halloween in Fortnite

Fortnitemares Quests

The Fortnitemares challenge was released on Wednesday, 19 October, and will remain active until Halloween has officially come to an end.

Complete these quests for in-game cosmetic rewards and XP, but hurry up: the Fortnitemares event will end on 1 November 2022.

Don’t wait, those XPs will come in handy for levelling up and completing the Battle Pass, hey?

Photo: Fortnite/Epic Games

Halloween-themed quests and cosmetics

Get your Halloween gaming fix every day by accessing new challenges. You must complete a certain number of quests throughout the campaign to earn those cosmetic rewards.

For the Fortnitemares 2022 event, you’ll need to reach the following stats:

Everything’s End (Glider): Complete 5 Fortnitemares quests

Complete 5 Fortnitemares quests Chrome Cage (Back Bling): Complete 13 Fortnitemares quests

Complete 13 Fortnitemares quests Unmaker (Harvesting Tool): Complete 25 Fortnitemares quests

Some of the cosmetics available from the Shop include Mr Meeseeks and Queen Summer skins from Rick and Morty.

ALSO READ: The most confusing video games of 2022

Help defeat the Inkquisitor at Grim Gables is a new Fortnite challenge. Photo: Epic Games

You could also look forward to Sinister Glare and Undying Sorrow skins. Ash Williams from Evil Dead will also be available as a skin, at a later stage in the event.

No Halloween without pumpkins

You’ll also have the pleasure of fighting an aptly Halloween-themed boss – the mighty Inkquisitor.

And his weapons of choice, I hear you ask?

The dreaded Pumpkin Launcher and Firefly Jars…

Defeat the final boss, and that schweet Pumpkin Launcher is all yours.