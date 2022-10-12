The most confusing video games of 2022

Faizel Patel

A new Uswitch study has revealed that Elden Ring is 2022’s most confusing video game with nearly 180 000 Google searches from players looking for tips and explanations on how to play since its release in February.

By analysing Google search data for 150 of this year’s most popular video games, the broadband experts looked at search volumes for: [game] + explained, [game] + tips, [game] + walkthrough, how to play + [game] to discover which video games have caused the most confusion since their release.

The epic fantasy game, written by George R.R. Martin and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, was released in February 2022 and scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on IGN following a lot of high expectations.

Although it has been well-received by the gaming community, it is definitely not a game for beginners who could easily become perplexed.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is second on the list of most confusing video games with nearly 54 000 Google searches from gamers looking for advice on how to play the game.

Produced by Nintendo, the action-adventure epic has been noted as “notoriously hard” by gaming journalists at Polygon, who noticed that game has enormous spikes in difficulty with very little help on offer throughout the process, which explains why so many are getting confused and turning to Google for assistance.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is third on the list with 44 760 annual Google searches from confused gamers.

The survival horror video game has a 10 out of 10 rating on Steam and 8 out of 10 on IGN which highlights how loved it is; however, that hasn’t stopped the gaming community from taking to Reddit to express how challenging the ‘standard’ difficulty mode is and suggesting that less experienced gamers opt for ‘casual’ mode to avoid confusion.

Top five list

The top five list is made up of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which is named the fourth most confusing video game with 33 960 searches, closely followed by Far Cry 6 with 31 920 Google searches. Fall Guys is sixth on the list and Fortnite follows in seventh.

Top 10 list

Most of the games to feature in the top 10 list are action, adventure or survival games, apart from Fall Guys and Luigi’s Mansion 3 which has a recommended playing age of seven years old and above.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the eighth most confusing game of the year with 24 360 searches for tips, explanations and game walkthroughs.

Following the Nintendo, is Horizon Zero Dawn (ninth on the list) and Deathloop completes the top 10.

Other child-friendly games that are causing confusion are Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing New Horizons and Pokemon Legends Arceus.

