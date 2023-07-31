Free games from Epic: ‘Homeworld Remastered ‘ and ‘Severed Steel’

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

It’s time for more free games from Epic Games Store. This week it’s Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel.

Ready your trigger finger and strategic mind, and dive into these vibrant games.

Here’s what you need to know.

Epic Store free games: 27 July – 4 August

These tiles are available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time, so make sure to grab your copies now.

Let’s get gaming!

‘Homeworld Remastered Collection’

Homeworld Remastered Collection is an epic space strategy game and a firm favourite in the real-time strategy (RTS) genre.

Developed and published by Gearbox Software, Homeworld offers both single-player and multiplayer modes.

WATCH: ‘Homeworld’ trailer

Step into the shoes of the mastermind behind an interstellar armada, directing your fleet across more than 30 single-player missions.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to command an interstellar armada, Homeworld will satiate your curiosity while testing your skills.

‘Severed Steel’

Next in the lineup is Severed Steel, a single-player first-person shooter (FPS) known for its exhilarating boss battles.

Developed by Greylock Studio and published by Digerati back in September 2021, Severed Steel is packed with action, adventure, and plenty bullet time.

WATCH: Severed Steel trailer

Play as Steel, a dangerous one-armed sharpshooter on a relentless mission. Be warned, though, there is no reload option so you have to make sure every shot counts.

With a diverse arsenal – including 4.7 mm rounds to powerful .50 cal slugs and even an arm cannon – you can blast your way through everything from plaster to concrete.

How to get free games from Epic Store

Add these games to your Epic Games Store library for free is really easy.

Simply log in or sign up for your free Epic Games account, scroll down the page until you see the big section marked ‘Free Games’ and head to the store page for each game.

From there, click the Get button, and follow the prompts to add the game to your library.