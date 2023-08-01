PS Plus August 2023: Death’s Door, Dreams, and PGA Tour 2K23

By Cheryl Kahla

PlayStation lined up a sweet deal for all the PS Plus subscribers out there. We’re talking not one, not two, but three free games.

The games on offer from PlayStation are the action-adventure Death’s Door, the art creation software Dreams, and the immersive golfing simulator PGA Tour 2K23.

PS Plus games in August

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a newcomer, there’s something in this lineup for everyone.

So, let’s dive into a month of exhilarating gaming experiences!

Death’s Door

Developed by Acid Nerve and published by Devolver Digital, Death’s Door was a highlight in 2021 when we were all stuck indoors.

This action-adventure game lets you play as Raven embarking on a journey through a bureaucratic afterlife.

Think Dark Souls but not as soul-destroying and with a more approachable twist. It’s an enchanting albeit darker world to explore.

The combat is intense and engaging, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re one for me macabre, this game’s for you.

Dreams

From the creators of LittleBigPlanet, Media Molecule, comes a freebie that’s less of a game and more of a canvas for your creativity.

Dreams lets you create your own freeform 3D environments, character models, music, and pretty much everything else you can dream up (pun intended).

It’s really quite addictive, even if you’re not artistically inclined.

While Media Molecule may have announced the end of its support for the title, the vibrant community of creators isn’t going anywhere, so get ready to dive right in.

PGA Tour 2K23

Last but not least, PGA Tour 2K23 is also up for grabs during August, if that’s your kind of game. If you’re a golf aficionado, this title is sure to pique your interest.

Experience the thrill of the greens from the comfort of your living room and master the art of the perfect swing.

Yay free games! Enjoy.