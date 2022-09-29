Free games? Yes please: What you can get on Xbox and PlayStation in October

Cheryl Kahla

Now that Xbox Games with Gold is cutting back on its monthly offering, fans can look forward to two free games in October, while PlayStation has three titles in the lineup.

Look, we get it.

We know your salary has already gone up in the smoke and October isn’t even here yet. No judgement here, we all want free games.

Xbox October games

Both games will be playable on Xbox One and Series X. Get Windbound between 1 and 31 October. Bomber Crew will be available from 16 October to 15 November.

Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition

Bomber Crew was released in 2017 and is a strategy simulation game in which you have to keep your World War II bomber crew alive.

It looks all cute and artsy but Bomber Crew is kind of historically accurate. Apart from that, you need to keep your wits about you.

It requires precise coordination and snap-decision-making, or you will lose your crew members. Keep them alive, they have interesting back stories.

Windbound

Back when Windbound was announced in 2020, Polygon described it as “a Moana-meets-Breath-of-the-Wild survival adventure”.

You play as a young warrior washed ashore the Forbidden islands – a procedurally generated world with a dynamic wildlife population.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to survive. Hunt, craft, adapt; go at it. It’s fun.

PlayStation October games

PlayStation confirmed October’s lineup. Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot will be available to download for free from 4 October 2022.

Hot Wheels Unleashes

With Hot Wheels you get to build and race, earn new vehicles and explore the tracks along with your friends in two-player split-screen mode.

Sounds too easy? Then take on 12 opponents in online challenges or build your very own race course with the layout and track editor.

Ad loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try.

Injustice 2

Yep, that’s right. We’re finally getting Injustice 2, DC’s biggest superhuman roster. It has everything from heroes to supervillains and all the struggles in between.

Sony invites you to “bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe” by playing either locally or online.

Superhot

If unbridled mayhem is your name, then Superhot is your game. Developed and published in February 2016, Superhot is an action indie shooter game.

In this game, time moves only when you move. You get no regenerating health bars, and you also won’t find ammo drops anywhere. The developers explain: