WRC Generations pre-orders available for release on consoles and PC

Faizel Patel

If you love the World Rally Championship (WRC), then you will be glad to know that Nacon and development studio KT Racing have announced that their new rally game, WRC Generations, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship, can now be pre-ordered.

Initially planned for release on 13 October 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and later on PC (Steam and Epic), WRC Generations will now be available on 3 November 2022, in a simultaneous release on consoles and PC.

The new release date will allow the best possible experience to be offered to gamers, especially for the new Leagues mode, which is entirely cross-play.

Watch the pre-order trailer:

By pre-ordering WRC Generations, players will receive Marcus Grönholm’s iconic Peugeot 206 WRC from 2002 to drive in-game.

WRC Generations

WRC Generations celebrates the arrival of a new generation of hybrid cars and the new driving experience they offer.

The new Leagues mode offers players the chance to compete against others of a similar level.

WRC Generations is the most advanced title in the series and has the largest selection of cars, rallies and special stages ever included in a video game.

Availability

Now available for pre-order and releasing on 3 November 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and later on Nintendo Switch.

