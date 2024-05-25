Two new Fujifilm cameras heading to SA in June

The cameras will debut alongside new lenses

Two new Fujifilm mirrorless cameras alongside a duo of lenses will be making their way to South Africa during June 2024.

This was announced by Fujifilm South Africa last week which will have photography nerds all excited.

On the camera side, the midrange X-T50 joins the X Series line-up, with the GFX1000S II adding to the growing list of GFX large format cameras.

These are accompanied by two lenses: a new kit lens for the X Series called the Fujinon XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR, and the remarkable GF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR which adds considerable range to the GFX series with an expected retail price of R13 000 and R65 000.

Fujifilm X-T50

The X-T50 sees improvements across the board, including an electronic shutter speed of 1/180000 sec., an AI-based subject detection autofocus and a digital teleconverter function which magnifies images by 1.4x and 2x

The camera now includes a Film Simulation dial incorporated on the top plate. This allows users to easily switch between 20 different Film Simulations.

Also new to this range is the 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) function of up to 7.0-stops, greatly enhancing the camera’s low-light capabilities.

Finally, as far as video capturing is concerned, the X-T50 manages to record 6.2K/30P, with Tracking AF function available for high-quality video recording.

The Fujifilm X-T50 will be available in South Africa in June and is expected to retail for R26 000.

Fujifilm GFX100S II

The Fujifilm GFX100S II comes as an update to 2019’s GFX100S. The GFX series’ sensor is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor, with the GFX100S II’s version being the newly developed GFX 102MP CMOS II high-speed sensor.

In addition, the GFX100S II is also receiving the new X-Processor 5 processor, all housed in a compact body weighing only 883g, making it the lightest of the 102MP GFX models.

The use of ISO80 as the normal sensitivity is now enabled, capturing images at greater dynamic range and lower noise than with the previous model.

The camera also sees an improved continuous shooting speed of up to 7.0 frames per second and enhancements to the in-body image stabilization function which now achieves a maximum of eight-stop five-axis performance

Finally, the GFX100S II comes equipped with the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot feature, which shifts the image sensor with high precision while capturing photos, allowing users to generate an image with approximately 400 million pixels.

It will be coming to South Africa in June, with an expected retail price of R93 500.

