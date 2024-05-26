48 hours in pictures, 26 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
ANC supporters before the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at Siyanqoba Rally at FNB stadium in Johannesburg, 25 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures from the ANC, EFF and DA final political rallies ahead of Wednesday’s elections, people visiting the annual Tulip Festival in Russia, Kelly Slate in action during the Shiseido Tahiti pro in Teahupo’o and the funeral of Kabosu, the “Doge” meme dog.
President of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (3rd L) reacts on stage after delivering his speech during the party’s Siyanqoba Rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on May 25, 2024 ahead of the country’s upcoming national and provincial elections on May 29, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Houthi soldiers (L) escort released prisoners loyal to the Yemeni government during a unilateral release of 112 war prisoners, in Sana’a, Yemen, 26 May 2024. Yemen’s Houthis have freed unilaterally 112 war prisoners loyal to the Saudi-backed government of Yemen, in a fresh move to help revive a stalled peace process in the war-torn Arab country, according to a statement by the Houthis. The release came a year after a UN and ICRC-brokered prisoner swap was carried out by the warring sides in Yemen, in which 887 detainees were exchanged. Yemen has been experiencing the longest period of relative calm yet for over two years amid a United Nations-sponsored fragile truce between the Houthis and the government of Yemen after seven years of a full-blown armed conflict. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
The general scene following the shelling of the hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. At least 2 people died and 33 were wounded in the glide-bombs attack according to the report of the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Real Madrid’s midfielder Toni Kroos embraces his son after being substituted for the last time at Santiago Bernabeu stadium during the LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis, in Madrid, Spain, 25 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon
A Metrorail train, travels past colourful bathing huts with people enjoying themselves at St. James beach, close to Muizenberg, near Cape Town, on May 25, 2024. Metrorail is part of the Passenger Rail Agency in South Africa, a state-owned enterprise which operates most passenger rail services in South Africa. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, gestures as he addresses EFF supporters at their Tshela Thupa rally at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on May 25, 2024 ahead of the country’s upcoming national and provincial elections on May 29, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) South African main opposition party, John Steenhuisen (C) waves after delivering his speech during what they call “DA’s We Can Rescue South Africa Rally” at Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni on May 26, 2024 ahead of the South African elections scheduled for May 29, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
People visit the annual Tulip Festival on Yelagin (Elagin) Island in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 May 2024. The 2024 edition of the Tulip Festival is dedicated to the 225th birth anniversary of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin and his poetry. The Park specialists have planted 225 thousand tulips on an area of 4,000 sqm to mark the poet’s anniversary. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A security officer adjusts his raincoat while walking along a section of the Tablets of the Missing during the US Memorial Day at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 May 2024. According to the US Embassy in Manila, Memorial Day marked in the Philippines serves as an occasion to honor the more than 17,000 US and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members who gave their lives during World War II. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
US surfer Kelly Slater competes during the Shiseido Tahiti pro in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti on May 25, 2024. Teahupo’o will host the surfing event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET / AFP)
Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) operate a howitzer during a live fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
A person takes pictures of the lifeless body of Kabosu, also known by the nickname Kabo-chan, lying on a cushion surrounded with flowers in Narita, Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan, 26 May 2024. Dozens of people gathered at the Kaori flower shop in Narita to bid a final farewell to Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog that inspired the ‘Doge’ meme and ‘Dogecoin’ cryptocurrency face. Local residents, people from other prefectures like Aichi, about 400 kilometers away, and even foreigners lined up to pay their respects. On 24 May 2024, Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, announced on social media the passing of the globally famous dog, whose images have been viral for more than a decade. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Activists of the ‘Non una di meno’ (Not One Less) feminist and transfeminist movement march past the Colosseum during a demonstration for abortion rights, in Rome, Italy, 25 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolova competes during the club senior individual all-around final event at the 40th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at the Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 25, 2024. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Dancers perform the ‘Morenada’ dance during the traditional entrance of ‘Jesus del Gran Poder’ parade in La Paz, Bolivia, 25 May 2024. Thousands of dancers and musicians performed the main Bolivian dances during the Gran Poder festival, a large folkloric parade that passes through most of the streets of the Bolivian city of La Paz, and which is recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
