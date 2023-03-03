Fujifilm announces Instax Mini 12 camera and UP! print scan app

Faizel Patel

Fujifilm South Africa has unveiled the Instax Mini 12, the latest model in its popular entry-level instant cameras.

The camera follows in the footsteps of the Instax Mini 11, launched in May 2020.

Better close-ups

The Instax Mini 12 caters for a variety of shooting photographic opportunities which include rotating the lens one step on the Mini 12 activates the ‘Close-up mode’, perfect for close-up shots and selfies.

Users can now capture close-up shots without having to shift the centre point seen through the viewfinder.

When taking a selfie, however, the ‘Selfie Mirror’ besides the lens can be used to check the composition of a finished print while shooting.

Printing

The Instax Mini 12 also boasts faster printout speed from the point of pressing the shutter. When taking a picture with the Instax Mini 12, the print appears in just five seconds from the time of pressing the shutter button.

It takes approxiamately 90 seconds before the image fully develops on the Instax print.

Exposure

The Fujifilm Mini 12 features ‘Automatic Exposure’, where the camera automatically determines the correct exposure for a given scene.

It automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimises the shutter speed and flash output according to given conditions.

Pricing and availability

The Mini 12 will be available in five light toned colours, namely Lilac Purple, Pastel Blue, Blossom Pink, Mint Green and Clay White.

While the Instax Mini 12 will launch in Japan on 16 March, availability in South Africa and the local pricing are yet to be disclosed.

New app

Fujifilm is also launching the new UP! smartphone app for Android phones and iOS devices, meant for Instax users who want to create digital versions of their prints to share with friends or on social media.

Instax UP! Is a free download which can be used to digitise Instax prints taken with Instax cameras and smartphone printers, including Mini, Square and Wide formats.

Scanning

Using the app, users can scan Instax prints (including frames) on their smartphone.

There’s also the ability to create a ‘photo in photo’ by combining a scanned Instax print with a favourite background, or compiling a collection of original prints, laid out freely to suit users’ artistic preference.

Interestingly, fans can shake the smartphone while compiling a collection for sound effects, as if their prints were tossed around in a box.

Availability

The UP! app is available for download from Apple Store and Google Play Store.

ALSO READ: Canon unveils new EOS R System mirrorless camera