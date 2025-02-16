The most expensive countries to buy Samsung Galaxy S revealed

Samsung unveiled the series of flagship phones packed with artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series has landed in South Africa.

Samsung unveiled the series of flagship phones packed with artificial intelligence (AI) features and minimal aesthetic differences at the Wits Anglo-American Digital Dome in Johannesburg last month

Samsung’s unveiling came ahead of mobile phone launches by Honor, Xiaomi, and Huawei. These devices focus on AI features.

The new Galaxy S25 devices run One UI 7 on top of Android 15, which Samsung says can turn the phones into a true AI companion.

Pricing

With pricing starting at R19,999 for the base S25, R24,499 for the S25+, and R31,999 for the S25 Ultra, it may be out of reach for some battling to make ends meet.

Amid the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 line-up, new Compare the Market Australia research has found its price tag has revealed Türkiye, South Africa and Canada have seen the biggest Galaxy S price increases over the years.

Global pricing

The home and contents insurance comparison experts studied the starting outright price of flagship Samsung Galaxy S models over time across eight countries globally.

Compared to Galaxy S8 pricing from eight years ago, Türkiye has been subject to a staggering 1,071% rise in order to afford the latest Galaxy S25. Data for pre-2017 models was unavailable.

Türkiye was the most expensive nation to buy the new Galaxy S25 outright at US$1,441 (converted). This is attributed to multiple taxes imposed on imported mobile phones, alongside crippling inflation in recent years.

South Africa

In South Africa, Canada and the United Kingdom, consumers now need to spend 75%, 64% and 43% respectively more than they did a decade ago with the Galaxy S6.

Compare the Market’s Executive General Manager of General Insurance, Adrian Taylor, said the analysis foregrounded the importance of protecting personal valuables.

“Smartphones have seen substantial price increases over the years, alongside technology advancements, as demonstrated by the new Galaxy S25.

“However, phones can be accidently lost or damaged – and with the price of flagship phones generally exceeding $1,000, replacing or repairing one can be expensive,” Taylor said.

Insurance

A contents insurance policy that includes cover for portable contents can provide some peace of mind for those who have butter fingers or who tend to drops their phones.

Starting February 14, the Galaxy S25 series will be widely available through carriers and retailers and on Samsung websites.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ come in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint.

