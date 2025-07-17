GirlCode Hackathon set to empower women in tech across Africa

What was once a male dominated domain, women are now increasingly making their mark in the tech sector.

From classrooms to boardrooms, women are bringing fresh new perspectives. Picture: GirlCode

In an ambitious stride towards gender equality and in a world where innovation drives progress, technology continues to shape how we live and work.

What was once a male-dominated domain, women are now increasingly making their mark in the tech sector.

Taking the lead

From classrooms to boardrooms, women are bringing fresh new perspectives, solving complex challenges, and developing solutions that contribute not only to industry growth but also to broader societal impact.

In line with this momentum, the annual GirlCodeHack returns on the 11th of October 2025 an expanded footprint across the African continent in partnership with Absa.

GirlCode

Organised by GirlCode, a social enterprise focused on advancing women in technology, the 2025 edition will take place across seven African cities.

The event coincides with the International Day of the Girl Child and aims to create greater access and opportunity for young women aged 18 to 35 through a 30-hour hackathon experience.

With a grand prize of R100,000 for the winning team, GirlCodeHack 2025 invites university and college students, as well as recent graduates, to solve problems under the theme: Future-Proofing Africa: Innovation at the Intersection of FinTech, Cybersecurity, and AI.

Participants will collaborate in teams of two to four, focusing on real-world challenges and creating impactful, sustainable solutions.

Ten million women

Founder and CEO of GirlCode, Zandile Mkwanazi, said their mission is to expose 10 million women and girls to technology by 2030.

“By expanding GirlCodeHack across Africa, our goal is to do more than simply encourage more girls to code, but rather to be part of a sisterhood of innovators in the making that is ready to tackle the continent’s most pressing issues”.

The hackathon will take place simultaneously in the following cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Nairobi, Kampala, Dar es Salaam, and Gaborone. Each location will have seasoned professionals as mentors, providing participants with comprehensive support throughout the event.

Entries are now open. Get more info here: https://girlcode-hackathon-2025.devpost.com/

