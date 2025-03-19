Google launches R2.5bn cloud region in Joburg [VIDEO]

Google says its $1 billion investment pledge will help accelerate Africa's digital transformation.

Google officially celebrated the opening of its first African cloud region at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Picture: The Citizen/Faizel Patel.

Google said it is committed to investing in South Africa, despite tensions between the country and the United States (US). It made these remarks while launching its first-ever Google Cloud region in Africa, and investing R2.5 billion in Johannesburg.

The search giant officially celebrated the opening of its first African cloud region at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Johannesburg cloud region

This is a significant milestone in Google’s $1 billion investment pledge to help accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

The Johannesburg cloud region now connects South Africa to Google Cloud’s global network of 40 regions and 121 zones, delivering services to over 200 countries and territories.

‘Valuable investment’

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Google’s investment.

“The Google Cloud region in Johannesburg is a valuable investment in South Africa, fostering innovation across our economy. Google’s growing presence will benefit the people of South Africa and the rest of Africa by allowing firms and entrepreneurs to access the powerful potential of AI, transforming nearly every part of the economy.”

‘No precautions’

Clayton Naidoo, Director of Strategic Missions and Partnerships at Google, told The Citizen that there have been no precautions from Google, including its CEO Sundar Pichai, about the billion-dollar investment in the country following the fallout between the US and South Africa.

“Not that we are aware of, that’s why we are here today.”

In 2021, Pichai announced that the search giant would invest $1 billion (R18 billion) in Africa over the next five years.

Pichai said this investment would support a range of initiatives, from improved connectivity to investment in startups to boosting Africa’s digital transformation.

Google committed

Naidoo said Google is committed to the pledge made by Pichai.

“We are committed to investing in Africa by default. If you look at Sundar’s commitment of the $1 billion that he outlined, we are following that through and the data centre is one perfect example of that.

“The Equiano Cable, the Umoja Cable is the second contributing factor, and all of those cables are connected into South Africa, which is the benefit,” Naidoo said.

The Umoja fibre optic cable, which Google Cloud announced in May 2024, maps a route from Kenya to Australia.

It joined Equiano and now the Johannesburg Google Cloud region to form an initiative called Africa Connect that will enhance network access, making it faster, more reliable, and more affordable.

Naidoo added that Google is also skilling people.

“We are also focusing heavily on digital skills, cloud skills, and service security skills in terms of investment. I see this as a golden opportunity for our partners. It’s a solid investment, and we all remain committed.”

Google Cloud

Operational since January 2024, the Johannesburg cloud region directly supports African businesses and multinational corporations operating on the African continent by providing access to cutting-edge technologies.

This includes innovative AI and machine learning, powerful data analytics, and comprehensive security solutions enabling organizations to improve operational efficiency, build groundbreaking tools, and ultimately unlock new opportunities for growth.

‘Trust and support’

Earlier, minister of communication, Solly Malats said Googles investment indicates trust and support for the country’s vision of a digital future.

“I extend our sincere appreciation to Google for this investment in our country’s digital future. It signals trust in our economy and supports our ambition to position South Africa as the tech heart of Africa

“Google’s investment strengthens our digital backbone, enhancing connectivity, data security, and computational power. This infrastructure enables businesses, entrepreneurs, and public institutions to operate more efficiently and scale their innovations globally,” Malatsi said.

The investment will also boost initiatives supporting African startups, such as the Black Founders Fund Africa and Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.

