After 13 years of waiting, the first gamers began playing the latest instalment of "Grand Theft Auto", the most expensive video game ever developed.

Gamers around the world savoured their first blast of Grand Theft Auto VI on Wednesday, as critics gushed over one of the most anticipated video game releases ever.

The latest instalment of the crime franchise came 13 years after the last full edition broke all records and sealed its status as one of the most profitable entertainment products ever.

The series allows players to live out their gangster fantasies, bash up cars and fight with whoever they choose in a fictionalised US city often populated by low-lives, sex workers and thugs.

Global launches

GTA VI launched first in New Zealand at midnight local time (11:00 GMT on Wednesday) and is progressively hitting markets around the world at midnight local time.

New Zealander Luke Starik was among the first to play the game, his character quickly being carted away by police. “Wasted already. First one, didn’t survive long,” he told AFP, laughing.

Analytics firm Omdia estimates sales of GTA VI could rake in $3.2 billion by the end of the year for studio Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive.

The early reviews have been gushing. The aggregator site Metacritic has it at 99/100, an unprecedented rating for any game.

‘Taylor Swift of games’

In a review for The Verge, titled “GTA VI does something impossible – it lives up to the hype”, Andrew Webster wrote that “the game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it”.

Social media users were buzzing too as they got their first glimpses of the game, many blown away by the quality of the graphics.

Enthusiasts play a video game next to a countdown for ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI’ on the eve of its launch at a gaming center in New Delhi on 18 November 2026. After 13 years of waiting, including two delays and several leaks, the first gamers began playing the latest instalment of “Grand Theft Auto”, the most expensive – and among the most profitable – video game ever developed. Picture: Arun Sankar, AFP

“There’s one moment, no spoilers, where the light hits behind one of the characters just right, and I swore I was looking at a real human,” wrote a Reddit user named No_Strike9652.

Before the release, Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, told AFP the game was an “outlier” in the entertainment industry.

“This is the Taylor Swift of video games,” he said.

Transcending boundaries

The release was built up over years with billboards and trailers, with its effects set to transcend the traditional boundaries of video games.

“The reach of the game is such that it will lead to a downstream effect on engagement on other entertainment services,” such as streaming platforms, said James McWhirter at Omdia.

“I’m going to take four days off,” said Dmytro Shkambara, a 27-year-old Ukrainian player living in Berlin, who said he had been planning this first game session “for a very long time”.

Many fans have already booked time off to immerse themselves in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

The human resources platform Remote said it had seen a 32 percent increase in leave requests around the world for November 19.

Touted as bigger, better and more realistic than its predecessors, GTA VI follows the adventures of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple trying to survive in the Miami-inspired, crime-ravaged Vice City.

Ahead of its release, the game picked up eight nominations on Tuesday at the Game Awards, the American ceremony that will honour the best video games of the year on December 10.

Subversion and controversy

Rockstar devoted more than eight years to building the latest GTA instalment.

It was a rocky ride to release.

Shaken by a series of leaks in 2022 and the online release of stolen gameplay videos, the studio postponed the launch twice, then suffered another round of leaks last summer.

The games have regularly been accused of glorifying violence and illegal behaviour as GTA has carved out a place in pop culture as a symbol of subversion, unafraid to mock the flaws of American society.

Players can run over pedestrians, sell drugs and shoot at the police.

“It’s a series that is famous for being always over the top in terms of its representation of violence and different forms of abuse or harassment, for its representations of gender,” said Paolo Ruffino, a lecturer in digital cultures at King’s College London.

“I don’t expect to see necessarily major controversies unless there is something completely new.”

But as a consequence of its scandalous legacy, several countries have banned the saga.

No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar.