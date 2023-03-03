GTA 6: 50 Cent sparks rumours with Vice City teaser

Rapper 50 Cent fuelled a rumour about his possible involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) game and the Internet is losing its collective mind.
50 Cent posted an image of the GTA 6 Vice City logo on social media on 28 February, followed by a post on Twitter on 2 March.
50 Cent’s GTA 6 clue
The post was accompanied by the caption: “I will explain this later, GLG GreenLight Gang this shit bigger than Power trust me.”
Gamers, however, are unsure if this means he will start in the upcoming game, or if it was just a reference to his love for the franchise.
While he didn’t outright elaborate on the meaning behind his post, the Vice City reference has fans convinced that the game will make a comeback.
Vice City features
Vice City first appeared in Rockstar Games’ 2002 Grand Theft Auto game, with the studio returning to the Miami-inspired location in GTA 6.
A report leaked in 2022 suggest the the upcoming game will feature two leading characters, one of whom will be the series’ first female protagonist.
Finally! But I digress.
it better feels like this pic.twitter.com/p3WABsugtt— 𝗢𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗕𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗽𝗼 🔴 (@1saucestain) March 2, 2023
Footage of GTA 6 was leaked online by a hacker earlier this year. The incident led to the arrest of one individual by British police.
The leak’s validity was confirmed by Rockstar, but the studio’s publisher, Take-Two, claimed the hack will not affect the development GTA 6.
🪩Mission Passed 🏆@50cent 🎙️🙏 pic.twitter.com/itu9IiPPbd— EarthDiamond459🪩 (@gbor_kecs) March 2, 2023
In 2022, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed.”
No other GTA 6 leaks
Take-Two and Rockstar must have upped their security because there as been no confirmed rumours or leak since then, with the studios remaining tight-lipped.
Watch: GTA 6 news
It’s been years since the GTA V was released, so needless to say, the tension and excitement surrounding GTA 6 is palpable.
We don’t even have a trailer for GTA 6 yet, apart from the “early development footage” shared by the hacker (who let’s be real, did us all a service).
Let us have our rumours while we wait
As fans eagerly await news about the upcoming GTA 6 game, it remains to be seen whether 50 Cent’s teaser is related to the project, or whether it’s just a nod to his love of the game series.
Either way, it has certainly generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans.
Meanwhile, GTA 5, which was released nearly a whole decade ago (17 September 2013), has sold 110 million copies since its initial release.