GTA 6: 50 Cent sparks rumours with Vice City teaser

Rapper 50 Cent fuelled a rumour about his possible involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) game and the Internet is losing its collective mind.

50 Cent posted an image of the GTA 6 Vice City logo on social media on 28 February, followed by a post on Twitter on 2 March.

50 Cent’s GTA 6 clue

The post was accompanied by the caption: “I will explain this later, GLG GreenLight Gang this shit bigger than Power trust me.”

I will Explain this later, GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/7SIeFrcD4u — 50cent (@50cent) March 2, 2023

Gamers, however, are unsure if this means he will start in the upcoming game, or if it was just a reference to his love for the franchise.

While he didn’t outright elaborate on the meaning behind his post, the Vice City reference has fans convinced that the game will make a comeback.

Vice City features

Vice City first appeared in Rockstar Games’ 2002 Grand Theft Auto game, with the studio returning to the Miami-inspired location in GTA 6.

A report leaked in 2022 suggest the the upcoming game will feature two leading characters, one of whom will be the series’ first female protagonist.

it better feels like this pic.twitter.com/p3WABsugtt— 𝗢𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗕𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗽𝗼 🔴 (@1saucestain) March 2, 2023

Footage of GTA 6 was leaked online by a hacker earlier this year. The incident led to the arrest of one individual by British police.

The leak’s validity was confirmed by Rockstar, but the studio’s publisher, Take-Two, claimed the hack will not affect the development GTA 6.

In 2022, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed.”

No other GTA 6 leaks

Take-Two and Rockstar must have upped their security because there as been no confirmed rumours or leak since then, with the studios remaining tight-lipped.

Watch: GTA 6 news

It’s been years since the GTA V was released, so needless to say, the tension and excitement surrounding GTA 6 is palpable.

We don’t even have a trailer for GTA 6 yet, apart from the “early development footage” shared by the hacker (who let’s be real, did us all a service).

Let us have our rumours while we wait

As fans eagerly await news about the upcoming GTA 6 game, it remains to be seen whether 50 Cent’s teaser is related to the project, or whether it’s just a nod to his love of the game series.

Either way, it has certainly generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, GTA 5, which was released nearly a whole decade ago (17 September 2013), has sold 110 million copies since its initial release.