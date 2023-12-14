Huawei unveils new laptop, tablets, and interesting ‘earbuds’

Huawei said technology can be a canvas for creativity.

Huawei has unveiled a slew of new products including its latest tablets, laptops, and some interesting earbuds at an event themed “Creation of Beauty” in Dubai.

Among the new devices launched at the event were interesting looking earbuds called FreeClip, MatePad Pro 13.2″, a refreshed line up of the MateBook D 16 laptops, and the PaperMatte Edition of the popular MatePad Air.

FreeClip

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development and Sales Department said technology can be a canvas for creativity, referring to the new earbuds which could easily be mistaken for jewellery.

Huawei have clearly done their homework saying the design is based on data from research done on the ears of more than 10,000 people resulting in a refined micron-level ergonomic design that has undergone more than 25,000 reliability tests.

With the charging case, the FreeClip boasts a total music playback time of 36 hours.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Google using AI to tackle food insecurity, weather and floods

MatePad

Tablets are always popular and the MatePad Pro 13.2″ is expected to be no different, with the only question being, how do you get it away from your kid.

It features a flexible OLED screen with a 94% screen-to-body ratio and refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which will be welcomed by those who watch movies and want to play games. And if you want to write something or just scribble some doodles, then there is M-Pencil (3rd generation) that comes with the tablet using NearLink technology developed by Huawei.

While it’s not a laptop the new tablet supports the Smart Magnetic Keyboard which could get the work done when your notebook is not nearby.

MateBook D 16

Big screens are the rage, and the new MateBook D 16 brings what Huawei calls an immersive large-screen experience with its 16-inch Eye Comfort FullView Display.

With a high screen-to-body ratio of up to 90%, the laptop weighs just 1.68kg and is 17mm thick or thin? You decide.

The laptop uses the company’s Metaline Antenna, enabling ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres, which could be ideal if you are to going university next year.

The MateBook D 16 will be available in South Africa on 15 January 2024.

Sun a problem?

Huawei also showcased the MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition tablet which it said minimises reflection and glare to provide users with a comfortable paper-like viewing experience especially when working in the sun.

It uses nano-level anti-glare etching technology that eliminates 97% of all light interference, Huawei said.

ALSO READ: Huawei unveils ‘environmentally friendly’ GT 4 smartwatch