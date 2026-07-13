Huawei Nova 15 Max Review: Battery beast in a competitive mid‑range market

The Huawei Nova 15 Max is a battery champion with rugged durability and a bright display.

If you are a heavy smartphone user, an 8 500mAh battery is a genuine game‑changer. Huawei’s newly launched Nova 15 Max, now available in South Africa after debuting in Thailand, is built around endurance, durability, and entertainment.

Priced at R7 999, it delivers standout stamina but faces stiff competition from Samsung’s Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57, which lean on performance, design and camera versatility.

Battery

Huawei claims the Nova 15 Max can last 1.45 days of heavy use, 2.6 days of regular use and up to 23 hours of continuous video playback.

In testing, the device comfortably stretched beyond two days on moderate use. When charging is required, the 40W SuperCharge Turbo reduces downtime, while reverse charging lets the phone double as a power bank.

Against Samsung’s 5 000mAh Galaxy A37 and 4 900mAh Galaxy A57, Huawei clearly dominates on battery life.

Design

At 232g, the Nova 15 Max is heavier than rivals, though it carries SGS 5‑Star Drop Resistance certification and an IP65 rating for dust and water protection.

Huawei has also shifted to a bold round camera array, popular in China, which protrudes significantly and prevents the phone from lying flat without a case.

Display & Entertainment

The 6.84‑inch OLED display offers FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a class‑leading 4 000‑nit peak brightness, making it one of the brightest panels available.

Samsung’s A‑series counters with Super AMOLED screens featuring HDR10+ support and smoother colour accuracy, though peak brightness is around 1 900 nits.

Camera

Huawei equips the Nova 15 Max with a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera featuring its RYYB sensor, which captures 40% more light than traditional sensors. Low‑light performance is impressive, with bright, detailed shots in dim conditions.

Features like AI Best Expression ensure group photos avoid mid‑blink mishaps. Samsung’s A37 adds optical image stabilisation, while the A57 offers a versatile triple‑lens system.

Performance & Software

Powered by Huawei’s Kirin 8000 chip, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the phone handles everyday tasks smoothly. EMUI 14.2 is clean and responsive, though it lacks native Google services.

Huawei’s GBox app provides a workaround to access most Play Store apps. The customisable X button is a neat addition, doubling as a shortcut key or infrared remote.

GBox has all the Google apps. Picture: The Citizen

Verdict

The Huawei Nova 15 Max is a battery champion with rugged durability and a bright display, ideal for endurance‑focused users. Yet in South Africa’s fiercely competitive mid‑range market,

Samsung, Xiaomi and Honor offer sleeker designs, faster charging and broader app compatibility. Buyers must weigh Huawei’s unmatched stamina against the versatility and polish of its rivals.

Pros

Elite battery life lasting days

Large, bright 6.84‑inch display

Strong value with standout hardware

Cons