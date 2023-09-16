Huawei unveils new GT 4 series smartwatches with improved features

Huawei introduced the Watch GT 4 during its event in Barcelona. Photo: Huawei

While the rest of the smartwatch world has played it safe on the design front, Huawei has taken the step to go a bit more high-end while maintaining the all-important battery life.

Premium materials, big screen bezels and phenomenal battery life have helped the Chinese company’s watches stand out from the competition.

Keeping sufficient battery life on a smart watch remains a competitive feature among top brands but Huawei has maintained the two-week battery life compared to 3 or 4 days of other top-notch brands.

The Watch GT 4 continues this trend, and is more proof Huawei’s design team know how to deliver a terrific timepiece in an era where technology has become an integral part of daily life.

Huawei introduced the range of new products, including the Watch GT 4 and the Ultimate Gold Edition during its event in Barcelona.

Huawei’s vice president of smart wearables and health products in Shenzhen in China told The Citizen that there is a lot of research in how consumers use their watches.

“In order to get long battery life you need to make progress on the materials and also you need to make sure that you can furnish everyday usage of the smart watch.

“So we use the research of how users use this smart watch so that we can do some control in the oversight to make sure that when users don’t need too many functions all the time, we can slow down some which users don’t use and make this smart watch have a 14-day battery life,” Huawei said.

Features

The Watch GT 4 is available in two dimensions: 46mm and 41mm. The 46mm version boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a pixel density of 326PPI, while the 41mm version features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution and a pixel density of 352PPI.

Battery

The Watch GT 4 delivers up to 8 days of battery life under regular usage and 4 days when the Always On Display is active. With a single charge, it can extend to a remarkable 14 days.

Meanwhile, the GT 4 (41mm) provides 7 days of battery life at maximum settings, 4 days during regular use, and 2 days with the Always On Display feature activated.

Health features

Smart watches become a necessity instead of a luxury. It may seem so as they feature a plethora of benefits to ensure that your health status is kept in check.

From your heart rate to your breathing, sleep and even ECG. Smartwatches are playing a critical role in everyday life.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Watch GT 4 offers a comprehensive range of over 100 workout modes and precise route tracking. It also keeps tabs on daily activity goals using Activity Rings 2.0. The Stay Fit app, powered by Huawei TruSeen 5.5+ technology, monitors your health by analysing your heart rate and detecting potential arrhythmia risks.

Other health-related features encompass SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking aided by Huawei TruSleep 3.0, women’s health tracking, and stress monitoring.

The Huawei watches are compatible with both iOS and Android devices through the Huawei Health app, and they are also water-resistant up to a depth of 5 ATM.

Availability

South African availability and pricing of the new Huawei Watch series is yet to be revealed.

