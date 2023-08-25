Huawei unveils three new smartphones in Nova 11 series

For those prone to dropping or damaging their smartphones, the Huawei nova 11 comes with 10x stronger drop resistance.

On a mission to stand out, Huawei has showcased the trendsetter nova 11, appealing to fashionistas.

Three models of the smartphones, nova 11 Pro, nova 11 and nova 11i, which run on Harmony OS have been launched by the Chinese company.

With smartphone users looking for powerful cameras to capture those selfies and scenic moments, the device introduces XD Portrait and an upgraded Multi-Vision Photography.

Vitality

Huawei said the nova 11 Series integrates youthful vitality and personality into its design concept with new Vegan Leather − Green as the main colour to integrate the vitality and personality.

Speaking about the nova 11 Series,. Akhram Mohamed, vice president of Huawei Consumer Business Group operations, said the device encompasses a blend of style and functionality.

“From the first-ever nova Monogram Vegan Leather design on the nova 11 Pro to the all-powerful portrait camera, this series is designed for the fashion forward or trendsetter consumer.“

No smartphone is complete without a good camera and the nova 11 features 60MP Ultra Portrait Dual Camera with a 100-degree ultra-wide-angle, a 1/2.61-inch sensor that supports 4K image quality, and excellent resolution and light sensitivity.

Specs

There is also an 8MP Close-up selfie camera that supports 2x optical zoom and up to 5x digital zoom.

The nova 11 Pro and nova 11 boast a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera with a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision imaging unit and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera. There is also the Laser Focus Sensor that supports autofocus, helping to quickly capture the subject.

With many people leading a fast and on-the-go lifestyle, the device supports 100W SuperCharge Turbo, enabling battery charge of up to 60% in 10 minutes and fully charged in 20 minutes.

The nova 11 series retails from R12 999 to R16 999. The Chinese company is up against Honor which recently launched the Honor 90 retailing at R14 999.

