Digital plans alone won’t fix failing metros

Digital tools promise better services, but experts say without strong governance and capacity, municipalities risk automating inefficiency and dysfunction.

Digitalisation of municipalities’ operations is a good move, but that alone will not improve service delivery, says a University of the Free State research associate.

Theo Neethling made this observation in response to the announcement of SA Local Government Association (Salga) that all metros in SA should consider digitalising operations.

Push for digital governance grows

To ensure the municipalities are well-equipped with digital governance and smart service delivery, Salga recently hosted a two-day training session at Emperors Palace in Gauteng.

The aim of the training session was to sensitise municipal officials on how digital operations can boost service delivery.

Neethling said the country’s metros need more than digitalisation to improve service delivery.

“Digitalisation is a modern reality and necessity. Digitalisation of municipalities in South Africa is both feasible and necessary, but its success depends less on technology and more on governance and institutional capacity.

“While cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg show that elements of e-governance can be implemented, many municipalities struggle with weak administration, skills shortages, and poor financial management.”

Basic systems often inadequate

He said reports by the Auditor-General of SA highlight these basic systems, such as record-keeping and accountability are often inadequate, which undermines any bid to digitise.

Although municipal staff can be trained, it alone cannot overcome systemic problems such as political interference, high staff turnover, and limited technical capacity,” Neethling said.

“As a result, digitisation is fundamentally a serious governance challenge rather than a purely technological one. In weak institutional environments, there is a real risk of digitising dysfunction, where inefficient or corrupt systems are simply automated.”

He added for digitisation to be effective, municipalities must first strengthen core administrative functions, adopt a gradual approach focused on basic systems, and receive support from central institutions such as the National Treasury.

Salga’s Tebogo Mosala said local government continues to operate in an increasingly digital environment shaped by rapid technological change, heightened service delivery expectations, audit and governance pressures, and the need for integrated, data-driven decision-making.

Metros required to modernise systems

She said metros were required to modernise systems, improve information management, strengthen digital governance, and build institutional capability to respond effectively to the demands.

“In response to the present realities, Salga 2026 Digital Forum has positioned itself to stimulate new approaches to technology-driven and smarter service delivery at the municipal level.”

Mosala said the training was aimed at unpacking how municipalities can leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, data platforms, cloud systems and digital engagement tools to strengthen accountability, accelerate modernisation and improve operational intelligence across service delivery functions.

“Insight into AI adoption across public service functions, the future of municipal data platforms and interoperability, the modernisation of legacy systems, understanding governance implications of automation and digital-first service delivery are non-negotiables in today’s rapidly changing world,” she added.

The training was aimed at enhancing digital governance across municipalities by strengthening knowledge-sharing on systems modernisation among other technologies.

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