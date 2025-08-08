Logitech unveils recycled, spill-resistant keyboard and mouse

The keyboard is made out of 64% recycled plastic, while the mouse is made out of 66% recycled plastic.

A good keyboard and mouse are essential pieces of tech for any gamer or office employee.

While there are many variants, cheap imports have infiltrated the market, but they come with a price that does not withstand the test of time.

If you are not a gamer, the constant clacking of a keyboard can also be very distracting.

Recycled

On Friday, Logitech unveiled the MK250 Compact Bluetooth Wireless Combo keyboard and mouse, which is made out of recycled materials.

According to Logitech, the keyboard is made out of 64% recycled plastic, while the mouse is made out of 66% recycled plastic.

Clutz

With many people having breakfast, lunch, and even supper at the desk, there is always a chance of a spill accident.

Chistel Bekker, head of B2C at Logitech, said the keyboard and mouse are also liquid resistant, which will be welcomed by those who don’t have time to leave their desks.

“It also has a 16ml spill resistance, which many of you know, mistakes do happen, especially in the office space. It is also simply easy to travel with and has the easiest connectivity on the market.”

Competition

While other brands, such as Microsoft, Rapoo, Apple, and various inexpensive keyboards and mice are available on the market, Bekker said they had managed to stay ahead of the competition, but also welcomed it.

“We are aware of all these different market players. Competition out there is perfectly fine, and no one succeeds without competition.”

Chistel Bekker, head of B2C at Logitech speaking about the new MK250 Compact Bluetooth Wireless

Artificial Intelligence

While artificial intelligence (AI) is known to be integrated into computers and mobile phones, Bekker said they are also integrating AI into keyboards and mice.

“We have created Logi Options Plus, which is an upgrade from our previous software, and within that software, you can create AI prompts with your combo and your mouse that you can use on the computer.”

The Logitech MK250 Compact Bluetooth Wireless Combo retails for about R480.

