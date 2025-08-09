Aston Martin F1 Realme smartphone lands in SA

The smartphone features IceSense Graphene technology.

As the competition in mobile technology accelerates, Realme has launched the GT 7 Dream Edition in South Africa.

The mobile phone was created in collaboration with the Aston Martin Formula One team.

While F1 teams are no strangers to partnering with tech companies, the collaborations bring a sense of speed to technology to entice users.

Last month, Bowers & Wilkins, the British audio pioneers, announced a new chapter in their partnership with iconic performance brand McLaren.

Google, Dell, Lenovo, Cisco and Oracle are just some of the tech companies whose names are splashed across F1 cars as they race around tracks across the globe.

The launch of the new Realme flagship falls in line with the company’s strategy to double its global user base and establish itself as a major player in the high-end segment.

Features

The co-branded GT 7 Dream Edition features a Racing Green finish, two-wing aerodynamic design, and an engraved silver wings badge. It also comes with a collector’s box including a themed case and F1 SIM card pin.

Unlike F1 cars, which have small batteries that last just for the duration of the race, The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging. The smartphone can reach 50% charge in 14 minutes and a full charge in 40 minutes.

“The GT series has consistently positioned itself as an AI performance flagship, delivering groundbreaking advancements with each iteration,” said Jace Chen, Country Manager at Realme.

“Motorsport fans, gamers, and tech enthusiasts will especially appreciate the luxury design, speed, multitasking ability, and camera intelligence we have integrated into a flagship smartphone”.

Graphene

The smartphone features IceSense Graphene technology, also in Huawei foldable phones, to offer higher thermal conductivity, 360° heat dissipation,

The GT 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, built on the 4nm process from TSMC.

The display is a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 6000 nits and IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

Price

As the successor to the Realme GT6, the company claims the Realme GT 7 series is a “flagship killer that offers a unique blend of power, functionality and value for money.”

Priced at a recommended retail price of R18,999 the Realme GT 7 has tough competition from the like of Samsung with its recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE retailing at about R18 499 and the Huawei Pura 80 baes starting at R20 000.

