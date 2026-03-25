Mashatile urges reskilling to safeguard jobs from AI; Misa echoes his call

Deputy President Paul Mashatile challenged South Africa's four Organised Labour Federations to develop a Digital Workers' Charter.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) has echoed Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s sentiment that workers must be reskilled and supported to ensure that Artificial Intelligence (AI) does not destroy jobs.

Speaking at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) Organised Labour School in Pretoria this week, Mashatile challenged labour federations to take a more proactive role in shaping the future of work.

Digital Workers Charter

Mashatile challenged South Africa’s four Organised Labour Federations to develop a Digital Workers’ Charter, grounded in the right to retraining, data sovereignty, digital dignity and human oversight in all automated systems.

“We must also confront the rise of Artificial Intelligence. While these innovations improve efficiency, they also reshape jobs and demand new skills.

“Our responsibility is clear, no worker must be managed or dismissed by an algorithm alone, workers must share in productivity gains, displaced workers must be retrained and supported. Technology must empower workers, not replace them and their dignity,” Mashtile said.

Empowerment

Misa CEO Martlé Keyer said the organisation is empowering its members.

“Misa already offers its more than 75 000 members a variety of study benefits included in their monthly contributions to encourage members to upskill themselves so that they are equipped for the evolving world of work.”

‘We will have lazy young people,’ says Mashatile

According to Mashatile, AI is not only posing challenges to workers, but to every aspect of our lives.

He referred to learners who no longer do their homework but rather use AI to do it.

“At this rate, in the coming years, we will have lazy young people who don’t critically think about questions but rather use ChatGPT to provide them with answers.”

Mashatile expressed concern about the shrinking formal employment in South Africa.

Upskilling

He said trade unions must protect workers from all forms of exploitation and ensure that employers comply with legislation, especially health and safety.

“Trade unions must evolve beyond wage negotiations. Unions must shape macroeconomic policy, support labour-intensive investment and drive skills development and job creation. This perspective also brings us to the discussion around the future of work.

“Workers with access to skills and training should be able to secure better wages, stability and dignity,” Mashatile said.

AI

In February, the Google Ipsos revealed that South Africans are embracing AI at rates above global averages, with 70% already using AI chatbots and 90% eager to build AI literacy.

The study showed that technology is seen as a driver of progress in education, work and entrepreneurship, with 81% reporting positive impacts on learning and 75% finding workplace value.