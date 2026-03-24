GDE warns: Teacher jobs are not for sale

Chiloane emphasised that the integrity of the province's education system depends on fair and transparent hiring processes.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has issued a stern warning to job seekers after reports emerged of individuals allegedly selling teaching and administrative posts to desperate applicants.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was “deeply concerned” by claims that some people were attempting to profit from job seekers by promising employment in exchange for money.

‘Posts are not for sale’

“As the MEC for Education in Gauteng, I am deeply concerned by reports that there are individuals attempting to sell or have been selling educator and administrative posts to desperate job seekers,” said Chiloane.

He stressed that no legitimate hiring process within the department involves payment.

“Let me state this clearly: no educator or administrative post in the Gauteng Department of Education is for sale,” he said.

Chiloane warned that anyone claiming they could secure a post for a fee is either running a scam or engaging in criminal conduct.

“Anyone claiming that they can secure an educator post in exchange for money is attempting to scam you or is engaging in corrupt and illegal activities,” he said.

Public urged to report scams

The MEC urged both teachers and members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious approaches.

“I urge all educators and members of the public not to fall prey to these unscrupulous scams. Paying money for a post will not guarantee employment and only fuels corruption that undermines the integrity of our education system,” he said.

He called on victims or those approached by scammers to act immediately.

“If you are approached by anyone offering to sell you a post or claiming to influence appointments for payment, please report the matter immediately to the Gauteng Department of Education or to your nearest police station.”

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Recruitment must remain fair

Chiloane emphasised that the integrity of the province’s education system depends on fair and transparent hiring processes.

“Together, we must protect the integrity of our schools and ensure that recruitment in our education system remains fair, transparent and based on merit,” he said.

The GDE echoed the warning, stating that the buying or selling of teaching posts is a “serious criminal offence”.

“Don’t fall prey to unscrupulous scams or corrupt officials,” the department said.

Job seekers have been urged to apply for posts through legitimate channels, including the Unemployed Educators Database available on the GDE website.

The department also encouraged the public to report suspected fraud anonymously via its ethics hotline, 0113550269, WhatsApp, 060 891 0361 line or email.

“Do not pay for jobs. Don’t be a victim,” the department warned.

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