Over 2 million apps pulled by Google and Apple as security risks exposed

Despite filters designed to block malicious software, millions of apps were later deleted for violating policies.

Google and Apple removed nearly 2.2 million mobile apps from their official stores last year, underscoring that a listing on the Play Store or App Store does not guarantee safety.

Despite filters designed to block malicious software, millions of apps were later deleted for violating policies, exposing gaps that leave consumers vulnerable to data theft and security breaches.

Apps removed by Google and Apple

According to Surfshark’s analysis, Google approved 90% of Play Store submissions in 2025, but later removed 2 million apps – almost half the number deleted in 2024, when removals reached 3.9 million.

Apple, meanwhile, more than doubled its removals to 166 000, with fraud accounting for 54% (90 608) of those cases. Apple also rejected 23% of submissions outright, compared with Google’s far lower rejection rate of 8%, meaning nine out of ten submissions were approved.

“The presence of an app in an official store creates a false sense of security,” said Justas Pukys, senior product manager at Surfshark.

“A low rejection rate creates a gap for malicious actors to slip in harmful applications that exploit personal data and device security without the owner’s knowledge.”

Fraud and obsolete software

Apple’s Transparency Report shows that fraud and obsolete software were the primary drivers of removals, with developers from China (13%), Pakistan (11%), the United States (11%), Turkiye (11%) and Vietnam (8%) most frequently cited.

Google’s Transparency Report identified data protection and privacy violations (44%) as the leading cause of deletions, followed by the distribution of ineligible goods or content (35%), consumer information infringements (13%) and fraud or scams (5%).

Key findings:

2.2 million apps were removed from Google Play and the App Store in 2025.

Apple more than doubled its total App Store removals, surpassing 166 000.

Google saw a significant decline in total removals from 3.9 million to 2 million.

Apple rejected 23% of submissions to the App Store.

Google Play’s submission rejection rate was only 8%, meaning 9 out of 10 submissions got approved.

Warning

Pukys warned that deleted apps often remain functional on users’ devices.

“While these apps continue to operate, they stop receiving updates once removed from a store, which forces users to manage their own security.

“Because stores do not automatically alert individuals when an app they have installed is flagged or removed, these applications become vulnerable entry points,” he said.

Users have been advised to practice safe downloading habits – checking permissions, reading reviews and sticking to trusted developers – as app store presence alone is no longer a guarantee of safety.